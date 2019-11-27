Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliveries are solid

Over the past ten months Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has delivered 409,600 light commercial vehicles to customers worldwide and remains on last year’s level (409,700 units). In the month of October alone global sales of the Caddy, Transporter, Crafter and Amarok product lines rose by five per cent to 39,800 units.

In Western Europe, VWCV has delivered 284,100 vehicles to customers since the start of the year (prior year 277,800; +2.2 per cent). Germany was the brand’s strongest individual market with 106,500 vehicles (prior year 103,400; +3.1 per cent). With 39,900 vehicles and a growth of 0.5 per cent the UK remains the largest foreign market for VWCV. Other Western European markets:

France: 16,000 vehicles (-4.2 per cent)

Spain: 15,100 vehicles (+13.2 per cent)

Italy: 10,800 vehicles (+4.8 per cent)

Eastern European markets recorded increasingly positive deliveries from January to October, with 38,700 vehicles delivered to customers in total (+12.8 per cent).

North and South America

The delivery volume in Mexico (North America region) grew by 25.3 per cent to 8,700 vehicles. In South America sales dropped by 16.2 per cent to 31,800 units. The largest individual market in South America was again Brazil with a growth of nine per cent, where 15,700 VWCV vehicles were delivered to customers (+23.8 per cent). In crisis-shaken Argentina VWCV deliveries had a severe decline of 33.6 per cent to 11,200 units.

Africa, Asia-Pacific and Middle East

In Africa, VWCV delivered 18,100 vehicles in the first ten months of the year. (+19.5 per cent). In the Asia-Pacific region 19,000 vehicles were delivered to customers (-13.9 per cent), due to economic weakness in Australia. In the Middle East region 9,100 vehicles (-40.4 per cent). The Turkish market in particular declined to 6,900 VWCV vehicles (previous year 15,300; -48.4 per cent).

SOURCE: Volkswagen