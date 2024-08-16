Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles celebrates its 750th ServicePlus partner worldwide

Dirk Weimann, Head of Aftersales Germany, adds: “Mobility plays a key role in the success of commercial customers. They rely on our vehicles to conduct their core business and therefore have very special requirements when it comes to the servicing of their vehicles. For example, the normal opening hours of a dealership are usually also their own business hours and can therefore simply not be considered for servicing their vehicles. Our ServicePlus partners around the world solve such challenges, for example, with special service times and offers.” According to Weimann, it is essential to continue to understand, meet and, in the best case, exceed the expectations of commercial customers regarding vehicle services.

The services provided by ServicePlus partners include appointment scheduling at short notice and the rapid implementation of any repairs. Specialised service staff are a key success factor for ServicePlus. This means that the most important functions specific to commercial vehicles in the dealership are double-staffed. It also includes highly specialised functions such as technicians for vehicles with bodies and conversions so that conversions and modifications can be serviced and repaired at all times. With a focus on the needs of commercial customers, ServicePlus partners also have special loaner vehicles available. These include a Crafter-size courtesy vehicle and suitable replacement mobility for vehicles with special bodies and conversions supported in the customer base.

“This is because our first priority is to keep customers mobile,” explains Kristin Krüp, Managing Director of Grafschafter Autozentrale Krüp. “Our customers particularly appreciate the fact that we individually and flexibly align our processes and structures with them, our commercial customers. As a ServicePlus partner, we can further optimize our service and also show this to the outside world.”

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launched ServicePlus in 2018. Grafschafter Autozentrale Krüp is the 750th ServicePlus partner. This service is already offered in more than 80 markets worldwide specifically for commercial customers. VWCV aims to further increase the number of ServicePlus partners to 900 in 2025.