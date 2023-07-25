Vitesco Technologies honors Rohm Semiconductor with the “2022 Supplier of the Year Award”

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of advanced drive technologies for sustainable mobility, has honored ROHM Semiconductor with the "2022 Supplier of the Year Award" in the category "Partnering" for the company’s particularly outstanding performance

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of advanced drive technologies for sustainable mobility, has honored ROHM Semiconductor with the “2022 Supplier of the Year Award” in the category “Partnering” for the company’s particularly outstanding performance. Overall, Vitesco Technologies has honored the exemplary performance of six of its around 17,000 suppliers worldwide.

The award ceremony took place at the Sorat Hotel in Regensburg in July 2023. Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies, and Peter Reidegeld, Head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management, presented the awards to the representatives of the international suppliers. “The success and growth of Vitesco Technologies – today and tomorrow – depend to a large extent on the support of our suppliers,” said Vitesco Technologies CEO Andreas Wolf during his speech at the award ceremony.

“We feel very honored to have received this award from Vitesco Technologies,” states Wolfram Harnack, President of ROHM Semiconductor Europe. “It reflects our efforts to continuously support our customers in achieving their business goals by providing excellent quality, a stable supply of robust and advanced products as well as good and reliable services,” concludes Harnack.

The award also emphasizes the strong partnership between Vitesco Technologies and ROHM. Both companies entered a strategic development partnership in 2020. Recently, they also have signed a long-term silicon carbide (SiC) supply partnership – worth over one billion US dollars until 2030.

Vitesco Technologies’ advanced inverters with integrated ROHM SiC chips will be adopted by two major customers – to be applied inside electric vehicle powertrains. Vitesco Technologies will start supplying a first series project as early as 2024.

SOURCE: Rohm