VinFast officially delivers first VF 8 City Edition vehicles to U.S. customers

Today VinFast delivered the first 45 VF 8 City Edition all-electric SUVs to U.S. customers at its 9 stores across California, which signals the company’s official entry into the North American market. The City Edition vehicles will continue be delivered to customers at VinFast’s stores or through a home-delivery service in the following days.

The VF 8 City Edition includes 999 vehicles which were imported to the U.S. last December. As a limited edition, the VF 8 City Edition comes with a special financing offer for customers.

The VF 8 City Edition Eco and Plus models have an EPA estimated range of 207 miles and 191 miles respectively. The VF 8 City Edition is equipped with a wide range of advanced technologies including ADAS and Smart Services. VinFast firmware over-the-air (FOTA) may provide all VinFast vehicles regular updates designed to enhance vehicle functionality and performance.

With a customer-centric philosophy, VinFast also offers outstanding after-sales policies including a 10-year warranty for vehicles and batteries, mobile services, 24/7 roadside assistance, and many more to provide customers with piece of mind throughout their electric vehicle ownership experience.

The handover event took place throughout the day at VinFast stores across California. Mr. Gareth Dunsmore, VinFast Deputy CEO, Global Sales & Marketing said: “The event drew tremendous attention from our U.S. consumers. It’s extremely gratifying in fulfilling our delivery promise and to witness the excitement our customers have for the VinFast brand. This is a great moment for all of us and more motivation to continuously strive to exceed the expectations of our valued customers.”

VinFast continues to organize large-scale test drive programs across California to provide customers with a hands-on experience to interact with VinFast’s products and services.

SOURCE: VinFast