Viasat Group completes its acquisition of TRACKiT

Targa Telematics’ subsidiary already held a 60% stake as a result of a transaction finalized in 2018

Viasat Group, a subsidiary of Targa Telematics, one of the leading global players in the field of technologies dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) and to the development of digital solutions and platforms for connected mobility, announces the completion of the acquisition of TRACKiT, with the purchase of the remaining 40% of its share capital.

Viasat Group already held a 60% stake in TRACKiT through a transaction finalized in 2018.

TRACKiT is a leading Fleet Management company in Portugal, which offers solutions ranging from fleet monitoring to security via embedded computing. The company will retain its own name and brand in the Portuguese market, while playing a key role in international markets in ad hoc synergies with the entire Targa Telematics network.

“We are continuing our work to present an offer to the market in the field of connected mobility that is increasingly complete and innovative”, commented Nicola De Mattia, CEO of Targa Telematics. “The completion of the acquisition of TRACKiT is one more component of our ongoing investments in cutting-edge technologies that allow us, together with our clients, to create digital transformation projects increasingly targeted towards a joint design of the mobility of the future”.

SOURCE: Viasat Group