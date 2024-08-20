Veteran auto manufacturing executive joins Stellantis to lead North American Manufacturing

Stellantis today announced that industry leader Tim Fallon has joined the company as the head of Manufacturing in North America

Stellantis today announced that industry leader Tim Fallon has joined the company as the head of Manufacturing in North America.

A seasoned manufacturing executive, Fallon joins Stellantis from Rivian where he led EV manufacturing operations. Prior to that, Fallon spent more than 16 years at Nissan where he held various positions in production including Vice President, Manufacturing Canton.

“Tim brings his relentless pursuit of operational excellence and strong track record of manufacturing experience, including electric vehicle production, to Stellantis as we enter this critical stage of our transformation,” said Carlos Zarlenga Chief Operating Officer, North America, Stellantis. “With this year marking the start of our electric vehicle offensive, I have full confidence that Tim’s passion and collaborative spirit will lead the team to deliver the highest quality vehicles for our customers.”

Mike Resha, who has served as head of North America Manufacturing since 2020, will bring his extensive manufacturing expertise to assume global responsibility for Injection and Stamping Operations for the company. Prior to his current role, Resha was in charge of Stellantis’ Global Press Shops and Dies.

“I also want to thank Mike for his leadership, most notably ensuring our operations ran safely during the pandemic and navigating the subsequent chip shortage,” said Zarlenga.

The moves are effective Sept. 2.

SOURCE: Stellantis