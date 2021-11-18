Veoneer sets ambitious climate targets for a sustainable future

Besides its overall goal to support halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents, the automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., announces ambitious carbon emission targets for a more sustainable future.
Veoneer’s portfolio of technologies supports the Sustainable Development Goal #3 — halving the number of global deaths and injuries from road traffic accidents. Traffic safety is, together with the climate challenge, two of the global challenges where the automotive industry has a responsibility to act for a sustainable future.
Veoneer’s Board of Directors has set ambitious targets related to the climate. The company acts in three steps along its’ entire value chain:
- Carbon neutral in own operations by 2030 (own manufacturing and tech centers, including Arriver)
- Carbon neutral products by 2039 (from sourcing to disposal)
- Carbon neutral company by 2040
Today, 67% of the electricity consumption in Veoneer’s manufacturing facilities is fossil free. Front-runners are the manufacturing facilities in Sweden (100% fossil free), followed by Canada (93% fossil free) and France (92% fossil free).
“Veoneer’s ambitious climate-related targets will strengthen our customers’ ambitions in reducing their supply chain emissions,” says Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer.
SOURCE: Veoneer