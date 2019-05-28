Velodyne wins patent challenge

Velodyne has won a patent challenge brought by competitor Quanergy. In making its ruling the US Patent Trial and Appeals Board on May 23, 2019 upheld the patentability of all claims in Velodyne’s pioneering ‘558 patent. The ‘558 patent relates to a lidar based 3D point cloud measuring system used for Autonomous Vehicles, ADAS, Robotic vision, and other diverse applications.

“Velodyne Lidar Inc. is the inventor of the surround view lidar and we were confident that our patent would be upheld,” said Marta Hall, President, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. “The ruling was not a surprise because real-time surround view lidar was invented by our Founder, David Hall, and the company holds a number of foundational patents relative to this technology. We are an invention-based company and will always be inventing and innovating technologies, so we take protecting our hard-earned intellectual property seriously. In response to the ruling, we’ll be evaluating our enforcement options moving forward.”

Velodyne is the highest volume supplier of lidar sensors to the automotive industry with more than 250 customers globally. Lidar sensors are a central component of autonomous vehicles (AVs) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Initially introduced as a solution for AVs, the lidar market is rapidly growing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems which could reduce forward-facing driving accidents, biking, and pedestrian fatalities. The 3D vision of lidar is increasingly recognized as an important sensor to detect roadway danger and promote public safety.

The technology provides 3D vision, providing “eyes” for robotics and machines, for uses beyond automotive applications. Velodyne’s sensors are currently sold and used in a wide range of new technologies and rapidly growing industries, including unmanned aerial vehicles, delivery services, mapping, industrial robotics, industrial safety, security, precision agriculture, gaming, and marine uses.

