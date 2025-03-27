VDA statement regarding planned US tariffs on imported cars

“The announced additional US tariffs of 25% on all passenger cars and light commercial vehicles not manufactured in the US send a disastrous signal for free, rules-based trade. The tariffs, which are scheduled to take effect on April 3, place a significant burden on both companies and the automotive industry’s closely interwoven global supply chains – with negative consequences especially for consumers, also including those in North America.

The additional tariffs also directly impact the US economy. The consequences will cost growth and prosperity on all sides. The US President’s previous tariff policy has therefore met with strong criticism, especially in US industry. However, it is also a fact that additional tariffs will have a significant negative impact on exports from the EU to the US.

Fundamentally, the transatlantic partnership and free and fair trade are of great economic importance to both sides and are a guarantee of growth, prosperity and jobs on both sides of the Atlantic.

The German automotive industry is calling for urgent negotiations between the US and the EU on a bilateral agreement. This would provide a forum for discussing the various tariff and non-tariff barriers to automotive products and could lead to a more balanced approach. Discussions on legal regulations, standards, and certifications would also be desirable – this would benefit both sides of the Atlantic and increase efficiency on both sides. The reduction of tariffs and trade barriers is a key driver for further investment and jobs in the United States. Export success and imports are complementary and the two sides of economic success. The US government and the EU should work together to achieve this.

During US President Trump’s first term in office, the EU and the US were able to reach an agreement on a solution to the trade conflict after intensive discussions. This demonstrates that solutions can be found through negotiations that take mutual interests into account. The EU must now act with unity and strength and continue to signal its willingness to negotiate.

The risk of a global trade conflict – with negative effects on the global economy and growth, prosperity, jobs and consumer prices – is high on all sides.”