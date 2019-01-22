Vauxhall Insignia retains Upper Medium Car of the Year at Company Car Today CCT100 Awards

The Vauxhall Insignia has been awarded the title of Upper Medium Car of the Year for the second year running at Company Car Today’s CCT100 Awards.

Now in its second year, Company Car Today’s CCT100 Awards are the UK’s only product-focussed fleet awards. The awards showcase the range of product available to UK fleets and recognise the ultimate company cars available to fleet decision-makers and company car drivers.

“The Insignia’s strengths of excellent value, space, equipment and running costs make it well worthy of retaining the CCT100 Upper Medium Car of the Year title it earned in 2018,” said Paul Barker, Company Car Today’s Editor. “The Vauxhall is a great looking car with substance beneath the surface that makes it an excellent company car choice.”

The CCT100 is Company Car Today’s definitive list of the 100 cars that can fulfil any business car requirement. A shortlist containing the top five cars in each category is assessed across 12 key factors that make an excellent company car; including emissions, price, running costs, company car tax, practicality, desirability and the driving experience.

“Since its launch, the new Insignia has proven extremely popular among both fleet and family buyers,” said Douglas McColm, Vauxhall’s Product Manager for Insignia. “Featuring cutting-edge equipment, great connectivity and elegant styling, it isn’t hard to see why. A choice of advanced Euro 6D Temp compliant engines complete the package.”

Sporting elegant lines, class-leading aerodynamics and a large coupé design inspired by the 2013 Monza Concept, the Insignia is up to 175kg lighter than its predecessor. Engines range from 110PS to 210PS. The Insignia is available in a range of variants: Insignia Grand Spot, Sports Tourer and Country Tourer, as well as the performance-tuned GSi.

The Insignia features state-of-the-art equipment, including the IntelliLink infotainment system, which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connectivity. Adding to the premium feel within the cabin, the Insignia is available with a Bose sound system that delivers top-quality audio for an immersive listening experience.

Next-generation IntelliLux LED Matrix lighting is available, delivering performance without dazzling oncoming drivers. The Insignia sports a full five-star Europe NCAP crash safety score, owing in part to the latest safety technology such as Lane Keep Assist and Automatic Emergency Braking.

In addition to this latest award, the new Insignia has been previously recognised at the Carbuyer Best Car Awards, 4×4 Magazine Awards and Auto Express Awards.

SOURCE: Vauxhall