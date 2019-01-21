Vauxhall combo cargo is Company Car & Van’s Small Van of the Year 2019

The all-new Vauxhall Combo Cargo has been voted Small Van of the Year 2019 by Company Car & Van magazine. The Combo Cargo was praised for its comfort, economy and build quality as it held off strong competition to scoop the accolade.

“The Combo Cargo is cleverly-designed, comes powered by frugal Euro6 engines with low emissions and offers build quality that puts some cars to shame,” said Andrew Walker, Editor at Company Car & Van.

“It is excellent to see the Combo Cargo win yet another award after only a few months on the market,” said Derek Wilson, Vauxhall’s Light Commercial Vehicle Director. “Practical, comfortable, economical and packed with all latest driver assistance and connectivity technology, the new Combo Cargo is the small van that helps carry British business.”

In a ‘first drive’ road test in October 2018, Company Car & Van awarded the Combo Cargo a four out of five rating and praised the numerous ‘clever touches’ and technological innovations throughout. These include a sensor-based overload indicator, which allows the driver to check that the vehicle is not overloaded. In addition, a Rear View Camera acts as a digital rear view mirror, while a second camera in the passenger side door mirror assists manoeuvring and provides the driver with extra blind spot detection. The infotainment system features a clear and easy-to-navigate eight-inch touchscreen, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for excellent on‑board connectivity.

The Combo Cargo was also highly-commended for its excellent build quality. Company Car & Van noted that there was plenty of leg and headroom, and more on offer than in some competitor models. The ergonomically-designed interior is similarly to that of a car, with a six-way adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, as well as a flat-bottomed steering for easier access to the cabin.

The all-new Combo Cargo model is built on an entirely new architecture and is available in a range of variants, including short wheelbase, long wheelbase and as a spacious crew cab. It outperforms most of its main competitors with a load volume of up to 4.4m3, a payload of up to 1,000kg and a loading length of up to 3,440mm. With a low loading edge of just 548mm, the Combo was also commended by Company Car & Van for its ‘excellent’ rear access.

This latest accolade continues the Combo Cargo’s great success since its launch. It was voted International Van of the Year 2019 by journalists across 25 European countries, and also awarded both Light Van of the Year 2019 and Light Commercial Vehicle of the Year 2019 by What Van?. This helped the Combo Cargo off to a flying start, with over 4,000 orders taken since the van’s launch in September 2018.

