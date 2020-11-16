Valmet Automotive successfully completes the sale of its Engineering Services business

Valmet Automotive now has successfully completed the sale of its Engineering Services business to Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, after having received the approval of the antitrust authorities.

Valmet Automotive is now focusing its engineering efforts on Electric Vehicles battery systems, on roof and kinematic systems, as well as the manufacturing engineering for its products, including the vehicle production. With the sale of the Engineering Services, Valmet Automotive stepped out of traditional vehicle development and combustion engine related technologies.

SOURCE: Valmet Automotive