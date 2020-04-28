Valeo wins 2020 PACE* Award for its XtraVue(TM) Trailer, an innovation that makes trailers “invisible”

Valeo has won a 2020 PACE* Award for the Valeo XtraVue(TM) Trailer, the world’s first system enabling drivers to “see through” the trailer or caravan they are towing. This unique and innovative driving assistance technology makes towing objects simpler and safer for drivers.

Valeo XtraVue(TM) Trailer allows users to visualize the environment behind a towed vehicle.

Using cameras and software developed by Valeo, the system combines the data recorded by the vehicle and trailer cameras into a single, homogenous image. The image is displayed on screen in front of the driver, enabling them to see what’s going on behind their vehicle as if they could see right through the trailer or caravan. Driving and maneuvering becomes easier than ever, whatever the size of the vehicle being towed. Drivers can change lanes, reverse and park, all with complete control over their environment.

Unveiled as a world first at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Valeo XtraVue(TM) Trailer was brought to the US market for the first time at the end of the same year, underscoring the Group’s ability to quickly transition from revealing an innovation to starting production.

Automotive News has been organizing the PACE awards for more than 20 years, to honor top innovations by automotive suppliers in terms of technological advancement and business performance. The prestigious award serves as a benchmark for automotive innovation worldwide.

Marc Vrecko, President of the Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems Business Group, commented: “Valeo XtraVue(TM) Trailer is a unique innovation that gives drivers a full and clear view of their vehicle’s surroundings, making towed objects appear totally transparent. This award attests to the creativity, expertise and agility of our teams who developed this unprecedented technology, which makes driving simpler and safer.”

Valeo is the world leader in driving assistance systems, with approximately 20% of the market.

SOURCE: Valeo