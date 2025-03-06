Valeo and TactoTek announce collaboration for innovative automotive lighting solutions

Valeo will leverage TactoTek In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE®) technology to offer unique interior and exterior lighting solutions

Valeo, a global leader in automotive lighting systems, and TactoTek, the global leader of In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology, announced that Valeo has licensed TactoTek IMSE technology to offer advanced interior and exterior lighting applications.

Lighting is becoming increasingly important for OEMs and consumers, offering both safety and style functions. Valeo provides OEMs with solutions to differentiate themselves in the market, while allowing consumers to personalize their vehicles. Valeo will leverage its expertise in over-molding processes and optical systems alongside TactoTek’s In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology.

For safety purposes, this technology can offer functions such as a warning or visual feedback for Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS), alerting drivers when a vehicle is detected in a blind spot, or during emergency braking for example. It will also enable OEMs to meet the growing demand for dynamic displays that include color management and animation, as well as customization elements such as logos.

“Around the world, OEMs are redefining their use of lighting as their clients ask for more ADAS, differentiation and communication. To meet these new needs, our lighting solutions evolve from lines to surface, with a higher number of LED sources.” stated Maurizio Martinelli, CEO of Valeo LIGHT Division. “With Valeo expertise and In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) lighting platforms, we have the tools to transform lighting design to offer new personalisation experience and more safety on the roads.”

“OEMs find In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) lighting solutions appealing for design, packaging, and power efficiency.” said Jussi Harvela, CEO of TactoTek. “We are excited to collaborate with Valeo — their expertise in lighting design combined with our pioneering IMSE technology will set new standards for the industry.“

A game-changing technology

Lighting functions are becoming increasingly important to consumers, particularly in terms of dynamic displays and vehicle personalization options. This trend presents significant challenges: materials must satisfy various criteria regarding brightness for daytime visibility, fit behind decorative elements in terms of thickness, allow for shape flexibility, and optimize efficiency in consumption and performance.

In-Mold Structural Electronics (IMSE) technology is ideally suited to meeting these requirements. By integrating electronic components into lightweight, 3D injection-molded polymer structures, it offers designers considerable freedom in creating versatile lighting elements. Additionally, it requires fewer parts and less plastic than parts manufactured using conventional methods, which reduces its impact on the environment.

The collaboration between TactoTek and Valeo is in line with the Group’s ambition to guarantee a smooth and intuitive Human-to-Machine interaction by offering innovative solutions tailored to customer expectations.

