Valens Semiconductor announces three automotive design wins from leading European OEMs for its VA7000 MIPI A-PHY chipsets

Valens Semiconductor announced that it has achieved three automotive design wins from leading European OEMs

Today, Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leader in high-performance connectivity, announced that it has achieved three automotive design wins from leading European OEMs for its VA7000 MIPI A-PHY chipsets. The achievement is validation of Valens’ position as a key supplier of ADAS connectivity solutions, as well as MIPI A-PHY’s position as the industry’s standard for next-generation sensor connectivity.

The OEMs, which belong to a group of automotive brands, each plan to embed Valens’ MIPI A-PHY chipsets in certain vehicle models with Start of Production (SoP) in 2026, with an estimated production volume totaling approximately five hundred thousand vehicles per year. Valens estimates that upon commercialization ramp up, the design wins will generate over ten million dollars in annual revenue, for a period of 5-7 years.[1]

The selection of Valens chipsets follows intensive testing of a variety of connectivity solutions on the market, which found Valens’ A-PHY solution superior across a wide variety of parameters. Valens, a key contributor to the MIPI A-PHY standard, offers the automotive industry a future-proof solution for sensor connectivity, supporting industry-leading bandwidth and link distance, with exceptional immunity to electromagnetic noise.

Valens achieved these design wins in collaboration with leading Automotive Tier-1s on the camera side and on the System on Chip (SoC) side, both of which now offer native A-PHY support in their platforms. These partnerships could lead to additional opportunities for Valens’ A-PHY chipsets, as the companies will continue to work together in broad OEM outreach.

“As a former CTO and executive for major automotive OEMs, I can attest to how the industry has been waiting for a safe and resilient high-performance connectivity standard,” said Dr. Peter Mertens, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Valens Semiconductor. “This is exactly what Valens has brought to the industry. I anticipate that this OEM validation will open the floodgates for further adoption of this important connectivity technology.”

“We’re proud to have been selected by such leading OEMs, and to receive this resounding confirmation of the superiority of Valens technology,” said Gideon Ben-Zvi, Chief Executive Officer of Valens Semiconductor. “We knew that our investment into the automotive industry would take time, but we’re thrilled to see our long-term strategy yielding results. I feel proud of the Valens team, which worked tirelessly over many long years to turn our vision for an automotive connectivity standard into a reality.”

“This is a big win – not just for Valens, but for the automotive industry as a whole,” said Gideon Kedem, Head of Automotive Business at Valens Semiconductor. “These design wins cement A-PHY’s position as the standard that will lay the foundation for higher levels of ADAS and autonomous driving. We’re confident that these wins will spur further adoption of A-PHY across the industry, and that as a key supplier of A-PHY chipsets, Valens will be best positioned to capture additional market share.”

SOURCE: Valens Semiconductor