USAA’s Ores Walsh assumes leadership of HLDI Board

The Highway Loss Data Institute is pleased to announce the election of Kathleen Ores Walsh as chair of its Board of Directors. Ores Walsh is vice president of pricing and product analytics at USAA. She succeeds Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines — research and development, at The Travelers Companies, Inc. Woods remains a member of the Board.

“Now more than ever, the value of HLDI’s work to our industry is apparent. Whether we’re grappling with a pandemic or the rise of a new technology, HLDI provides timely analysis of loss data to help insurers respond to changes,” Ores Walsh says. “It’s an honor to work with my colleagues on the Board to support this work.”

“We’re delighted to have Kathleen as Board chair,” says David Harkey, president of IIHS and HLDI. “We’ll rely on her leadership and expertise as we work with expanded data sources to understand the latest changes in the industry.”

The new vice chair of the Board is Stefanie Zacchera, assistant vice president of personal lines data science at The Hartford.

The other HLDI Board members are:

Chad Covelli, chief operating officer, personal lines, and chief actuary, Rockingham Insurance

David Harkey, president, Highway Loss Data Institute

Robert Harrington, vice president of data, Erie Insurance Group

Thomas Karol, general counsel, federal, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Ashwin Kekre, product development manager, Progressive Insurance

Dawn Lee, vice president, product and underwriting, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company

Scott Lombardi, manager, product solutions, Liberty Mutual Insurance

Richard Lonardo, vice president, MetLife

Sean McAllister, chief actuary, NJM Insurance

William McCloskey, assistant vice president, enterprise data and analytics, State Farm Insurance Companies

Justin Milam, vice president, property and casualty actuarial, American National

Chad Mirock, vice president of personal lines, COUNTRY Financial

Daphne Morrissey, vice president and actuary, Chubb Personal Risk Services, CHUBB

Thomas G. Myers, enterprise chief actuary, Plymouth Rock Assurance

James L. Nutting, chief actuary, Farmers Insurance Group

Robert Passmore, assistant vice president, auto and claims, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Rob Payne, vice president of claims, Kentucky Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies

Harry Todd Pearce, director and assistant actuary, GEICO Actuarial Pricing, GEICO Corporation

Michael Petrarca, department vice president, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Anthony E. Ptasznik, vice president and ACG chief actuary, Auto Club Group

Arash Sadati, senior director, data science, Kemper Corporation

Shannon Terry, vice president and chief advanced analytics officer, Nationwide

Geoff Williams, vice president, auto product management, Allstate Insurance Group

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines — research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

John Xu, vice president and chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group

SOURCE: IIHS, HLDI