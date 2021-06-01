Update on COVID-19: recorded broadcast of the ŠKODA AUTO online roundtable

On Friday, 28 May 2021, ŠKODA AUTO held a digital roundtable for the Czech media to present its long-term strategy to combat coronavirus

Among the topics discussed were the health and safety measures in place for employees, regular workplace testing, vaccinations and the #SKODAAUTOHelps project.The recorded broadcast of the event can be found here.

The event included presentations by Maren Gräf Board Member for Human Resources, Jaroslav Povšík the KOVO MB Union’s Chairman, Miroslav Kroupa Head of Brand Management, Jiří Prokop Head of Health Services and Ergonomics, and Michal Kadera Head of External Affairs.

The individual participants gave journalists a detailed overview of the coronavirus pandemic from ŠKODA AUTO’s perspective, and media representatives had the opportunity to pose questions to the presenters. Questions were asked about the current ‘Safe Production’ and ‘Safe Office’ measures and the anticipated changes in the future. The topics of support for Czech and foreign plants, as well as employees who are in challenging situations at this time, were also discussed.

You can find the recorded broadcast including the Q&A here.

