Hyzon Motors delivers eight dump trucks to trial customers in Foshan Municipality

Hyzon Motors, Inc., a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, today announced the delivery of eight dump trucks for trial with Foshan Dump Truck Association. The trucks were deployed in Foshan Municipality, China last week.

Pending a successful trial, which is expected to be completed before the end of 2021, Hyzon expects to lease trucks to members of the Association, in an arrangement that includes hydrogen fuel and service along with the vehicle. This combination is expected to accelerate the transition to hydrogen-powered vehicles by reducing required up-front investment while ensuring stability and predictability in vehicle operating costs.

Foshan, located in Guangdong Province, China has been designated a “Hydrogen Energy Demonstration City” under the United Nations Development Program to progress renewable hydrogen production and usage in the area. Under Foshan’s plan, the Nanhia District alone plans to have 5,800 fuel cell commercial vehicles deployed by 2025.

“Foshan City has taken remarkable steps to enable the hydrogen ecosystem, and deploying these municipal dump trucks is another example of their commitment to meaningful action,” said Hyzon CEO and Co-Founder Craig Knight. “Together, Hyzon and Foshan will demonstrate the readiness of FCEVs to be utilized in real work settings.”

Municipal dump truck operations are a particularly suitable application for hydrogen fuel cell technology to replace diesel fuel, as the back-to-base model allows for a highly utilized, central refueling infrastructure. Operating the hydraulic lifts on the vehicles also demands significant power, which Hyzon’s high-density fuel cells can readily supply.

In China, the market for hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years, motivated in part by government programs aimed at reducing air pollution. As a result, major companies including Hyundai, Toyota, and Bosch have established local partnerships and programs to provide Chinese customers with fuel cell electric vehicles and access to hydrogen.

SOURCE: Hyzon Motors