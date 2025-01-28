Transporeon launches Integrated App Program to enhance accessibility and use for carriers

Transporeon, a Trimble company, announced today the launch of the Transporeon Integrated App Program (TIAP)

Transporeon, a Trimble company, announced today the launch of the Transporeon Integrated App Program (TIAP). TIAP is an application integration framework that ensures interoperability between Transporeon’s transportation management platform and transport management systems (TMS) used by carriers, enabling joint customers to benefit from enhanced efficiency and operational improvements.

By integrating directly with carriers’ TMS, TIAP simplifies and streamlines data integration and workflow collaboration for Transporeon’s carrier and logistics service provider customers.

TIAP Benefits

With TIAP, the carrier TMS seamlessly integrates with Transporeon’s transportation management platform, eliminating the need for multiple projects and IT involvement. With automated synchronisation and live updates, carriers can operate more efficiently by reducing costs and complexity associated with manual, duplicative work.

Among the key benefits TIAP provides to carriers:

Importing transport details from Transporeon into the in-house TMS and accepting or declining those transports back to the Transporeon platform.

Automating tracking by export status, position updates, ETA and license plate numbers to Transporeon.

Booking and managing all time slots directly from the in-house TMS system into Transporeon.

“Individual integrations for carriers can often be costly, time-consuming and often require IT resources that are unavailable,” said Philipp Pfister, sector vice president of Transporeon. “With TIAP, the integration happens at the carrier-TMS provider level instead. Once that is completed and a carrier wants to integrate, most of the work is already done, making the final steps simple and requiring minimal effort.”

Qargo was one of the first TMS to become a TIAP member. Sander De Wilde, co-founder and head of engineering at Qargo, said: “By becoming a TIAP member, we can provide a better, more consistent experience for our customers. This integration enables a smoother onboarding process and gives our customers peace of mind, knowing that we can seamlessly collaborate with Transporeon to enhance their overall experience.”

Luke Evans, Birmingham manager at Tyldesley Distribution Services Ltd., commented: “Due to Qargo’s integration with Transporeon, we were able to elevate our supply chain operations to the next level. By significantly reducing manual work and optimizing our resources, we can now deliver exceptional service to our customers while enhancing transparency across their supply chain. We’re excited to continue working towards a more efficient and connected logistics ecosystem.”

Bart Tilmans, CEO at Jacobs Transport, said: “We can see significant improvements in our operations since TIAP was introduced. Thanks to the seamless integration between Qargo and Transporeon, we’ve been able to cut down on manual workload, maximise the efficiency of our fleet, and deliver more proactive, transparent service to our customers. TIAP has enabled us to adapt quickly to changing supply chain needs while staying true to our values of reliability and quality. This is a big step forward.”

SOURCE: Transporeon