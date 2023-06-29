Toyota sales, production, and export results for May 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
May 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|838,478(10.1)
|57,674(28.3)
|10,563(-15.9)
|906,715(10.7)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|116,954(35.1)
|41,970(25.3)
|2,788(-7.1)
|161,712(31.4)
|Market share
|35.8(2.7)
|―
|―
|49.5(2.4)
|Excl. minivehicles
|113,941(35.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.1(2.9)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|721,524(6.9)
|15,704(37.3)
|7,775(-18.7)
|745,003(7.1)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|○
|847,000(33.4)
|87,892(68.4)
|12,982(-1.8)
|○
|947,874(35.4)
|Production inside of Japan
|248,287(72.2)
|46,642(61.4)
|9,416(-5.3)
|304,345(66.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|○
|598,713(22.0)
|41,250(77.2)
|3,566(9.1)
|○
|643,529(24.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|141,774(46.7)
|0(―)
|4,746(-16.6)
|146,520(43.2)
Toyota
First YoY increase in 6 months
Consolidated
First YoY increase in 6 months
- Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
- Worldwide sales Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
- Sales inside of Japan Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
- Sales outside of Japan Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
- Worldwide production Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
- Production inside of Japan Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
- Production outside of Japan Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
- Exports Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
- ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to May 2023
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|4,038,687(4.0)
|358,038(18.4)
|54,315(-15.8)
|4,451,040(4.8)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|736,177(30.2)
|270,437(18.6)
|15,895(-26.9)
|1,022,509(25.4)
|Market share
|35.8(3.6)
|―
|―
|49.7(3.3)
|Excl. minivehicles
|721,744(30.7)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.3(4.6)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|3,302,510(-0.4)
|87,601(17.9)
|38,420(-10.2)
|3,428,531(-0.1)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|3,979,413(11.5)
|562,708(4.3)
|70,368(0.8)
|4,612,489(10.4)
|Production inside of Japan
|1,329,798(24.8)
|350,656(2.9)
|52,516(-0.02)
|1,732,970(18.8)
|Production outside of Japan
|2,649,615(5.9)
|212,052(6.8)
|17,852(3.2)
|2,879,519(5.9)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|690,933(1.4)
|0(―)
|25,321(-8.3)
|716,254(1.0)
SOURCE: Toyota