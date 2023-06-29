Toyota sales, production, and export results for May 2023

Sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a recovery from the impact of semiconductor shortages, in addition to a rebound from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages in the previous year

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 838,478(10.1) 57,674(28.3) 10,563(-15.9) 906,715(10.7) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 116,954(35.1) 41,970(25.3) 2,788(-7.1) 161,712(31.4) Market share 35.8(2.7) ― ― 49.5(2.4) Excl. minivehicles 113,941(35.1) ― ― ― Market share 55.1(2.9) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 721,524(6.9) 15,704(37.3) 7,775(-18.7) 745,003(7.1)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ○ 847,000(33.4) 87,892(68.4) 12,982(-1.8) ○ 947,874(35.4) Production inside of Japan 248,287(72.2) 46,642(61.4) 9,416(-5.3) 304,345(66.3) Production outside of Japan ○ 598,713(22.0) 41,250(77.2) 3,566(9.1) ○ 643,529(24.4)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 141,774(46.7) 0(―) 4,746(-16.6) 146,520(43.2)

Toyota

First YoY increase in 6 months

Consolidated

First YoY increase in 6 months

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to May 2023

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 4,038,687(4.0) 358,038(18.4) 54,315(-15.8) 4,451,040(4.8) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 736,177(30.2) 270,437(18.6) 15,895(-26.9) 1,022,509(25.4) Market share 35.8(3.6) ― ― 49.7(3.3) Excl. minivehicles 721,744(30.7) ― ― ― Market share 55.3(4.6) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 3,302,510(-0.4) 87,601(17.9) 38,420(-10.2) 3,428,531(-0.1)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 3,979,413(11.5) 562,708(4.3) 70,368(0.8) 4,612,489(10.4) Production inside of Japan 1,329,798(24.8) 350,656(2.9) 52,516(-0.02) 1,732,970(18.8) Production outside of Japan 2,649,615(5.9) 212,052(6.8) 17,852(3.2) 2,879,519(5.9)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 690,933(1.4) 0(―) 25,321(-8.3) 716,254(1.0)

SOURCE: Toyota