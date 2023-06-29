Toyota sales, production, and export results for May 2023

Sales and production were both up year-on-year as a result of a recovery from the impact of semiconductor shortages, in addition to a rebound from the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and semiconductor shortages in the previous year

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for May 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to May, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

May 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales838,478(10.1)57,674(28.3)10,563(-15.9)906,715(10.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles116,954(35.1)41,970(25.3)2,788(-7.1)161,712(31.4)
Market share35.8(2.7)49.5(2.4)
Excl. minivehicles113,941(35.1)
Market share55.1(2.9)
Sales outside of Japan721,524(6.9)15,704(37.3)7,775(-18.7)745,003(7.1)

Toyota
Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 4 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production847,000(33.4)87,892(68.4)12,982(-1.8)947,874(35.4)
Production inside of Japan248,287(72.2)46,642(61.4)9,416(-5.3)304,345(66.3)
Production outside of Japan598,713(22.0)41,250(77.2)3,566(9.1)643,529(24.4)

Toyota
Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Consolidated
Worldwide production: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 5 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports 141,774(46.7)0(―)4,746(-16.6) 146,520(43.2)

Toyota
First YoY increase in 6 months
Consolidated
First YoY increase in 6 months

  • Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
  • Worldwide sales Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
  • Sales inside of Japan Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
  • Sales outside of Japan Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
  • Worldwide production Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
  • Production inside of Japan Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
  • Production outside of Japan Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
  • Exports Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
  • ◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to May 2023

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales4,038,687(4.0)358,038(18.4)54,315(-15.8)4,451,040(4.8)
Sales inside of Japan    
Incl. minivehicles736,177(30.2)270,437(18.6)15,895(-26.9)1,022,509(25.4)
Market share35.8(3.6)49.7(3.3)
Excl. minivehicles721,744(30.7)
Market share55.3(4.6)
Sales outside of Japan3,302,510(-0.4)87,601(17.9)38,420(-10.2)3,428,531(-0.1)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production3,979,413(11.5)562,708(4.3)70,368(0.8)4,612,489(10.4)
Production inside of Japan1,329,798(24.8)350,656(2.9)52,516(-0.02)1,732,970(18.8)
Production outside of Japan2,649,615(5.9)212,052(6.8)17,852(3.2)2,879,519(5.9)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports690,933(1.4)0(―)25,321(-8.3)716,254(1.0)
SOURCE: Toyota

