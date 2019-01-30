Toyota production in North America nearly 2 million in 2018

In 2018, Toyota built 1,935,230 vehicles at its North American vehicle assembly plants. Since 1986, Toyota’s total vehicle production in North America has reached more than 38 million.

Toyota’s philosophy is to build where we sell and buy where we build. Positive economic factors such as low fuel prices, continued stability in the overall economy and strong customer demand for trucks and SUVs were all key drivers for 2018 production.

“Every part and every vehicle that rolls off the line reflects our commitment to safety, quality, value and, above all, our passion for exceeding customer expectations,” said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Manufacturing and Corporate Resources, Toyota Motor North America. “Our ongoing success is due to the hard work and dedication of team members at our 14 manufacturing plants in North America.”

Toyota’s 15th manufacturing plant, a joint venture with Mazda, is scheduled to open in Huntsville, Alabama, in 2021.

2018 Milestones

In 2018, five of the company’s 10 U.S. manufacturing plants continued to roll out a $373.8 million hybrid powertrain investment announced in 2017. The investment also included the implementation of the company’s Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama, plant.

Other aspects of the investment include:

Production of hybrid transaxles at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia

Expansion of 2.5-liter engine capacity at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky

Increased production of 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine’s Troy, Missouri, plant

Production of hybrid transaxle cases and housing, 2.5-liter engine blocks at Bodine’s Jackson, Tennessee, facility

Continuing investments also were under way at: Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, which is implementing a $600 million TNGA investment to increase production of the Highlander; and Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, where $1.33 billion is earmarked for TNGA upgrades and an all-new paint shop.

SOURCE: Toyota