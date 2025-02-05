Toyota powers on new North Carolina automotive battery plant

Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC), Toyota's first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan, is ready to begin production and will start shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April

The nearly $14 billion battery facility, Toyota’s 11th manufacturing plant in the United States, will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) supported by 5,000 jobs.

The new battery plant is part of Toyota’s “best-in-town” approach―investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs through a multi-pathway strategy. To date, Toyota’s total U.S. investment stands at $49 billion, which supports more than 280,000 jobs in the industry. As a member of America’s business community, Toyota will continue to contribute to the region through job creation and investment.

TBMNC Overview

Company name Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina Established November 2021 Plant President Sean Suggs Equity Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) 90%, Toyota Tsusho 10% No. of employees Approx. 5,000 (planned) Business Manufacture of automotive batteries

