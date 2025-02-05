Toyota powers on new North Carolina automotive battery plant

Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina (TBMNC), Toyota’s first in-house battery manufacturing plant outside Japan, is ready to begin production and will start shipping batteries for North American electrified vehicles in April.
The nearly $14 billion battery facility, Toyota’s 11th manufacturing plant in the United States, will produce batteries for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and battery electric vehicles (BEVs) supported by 5,000 jobs.
The new battery plant is part of Toyota’s “best-in-town” approach―investing and producing locally, contributing to the local community and offering products tailored to local needs through a multi-pathway strategy. To date, Toyota’s total U.S. investment stands at $49 billion, which supports more than 280,000 jobs in the industry. As a member of America’s business community, Toyota will continue to contribute to the region through job creation and investment.
TBMNC Overview
|Company name
|Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina
|Established
|November 2021
|Plant President
|Sean Suggs
|Equity
|Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) 90%, Toyota Tsusho 10%
|No. of employees
|Approx. 5,000 (planned)
|Business
|Manufacture of automotive batteries
SOURCE: Toyota