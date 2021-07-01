Toyota Motor North America reports U.S. June and first half 2021 sales

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. June 2021 sales of 207,331 vehicles, an increase of 39.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2020

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) today reported U.S. June 2021 sales of 207,331 vehicles, an increase of 39.8 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2020. June 2021 sales of alternative powered vehicles (APVs), including hybrids, EVs and fuel cells totaled 46,074 vehicles, representing 22.2 percent of total monthly sales.

For the first half of 2021, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,291,879 vehicles, an increase of 44.5 percent on a volume basis and an increase of 46.5 percent on a DSR basis. First half APV sales totaled 299,811 vehicles, representing 23.2 percent of total year-to-date sales. This was the best-ever first half sales of APVs for TMNA.

Toyota division posted June sales of 180,623 vehicles, up 41.6 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2021, Toyota division reported sales of 1,134,166 vehicles, up 44.1 percent on a volume basis and up 46 percent on a DSR basis.

Lexus division posted June sales of 26,708 vehicles, up 29.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2021, Lexus division reported sales of 157,713 vehicles, up 47.7 percent on a volume basis and up 49.6 on a DSR basis.

“We are grateful to our loyal customers for their trust in the Toyota and Lexus brands,” said Bob Carter, executive vice president of sales, TMNA. “Our manufacturing team has been working tirelessly to deliver ever-better, safer vehicles to our 1,500 dealers across the country, and we appreciate their partnership to surpass our customers’ expectations.”

June and First Half 2021 Highlights

TMNA:

APV sales: best-ever June, best-ever quarter and best-ever first half

June APV sales totaled 46,074 vehicles, up 43.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half APV sales totaled 299,811 vehicles, up 149.9 percent on a volume basis and up 153.3 percent on a DSR basis

Best-ever first half light truck sales

Passenger car sales totaled 68,771 vehicles in June, up 56.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half passenger car sales totaled 431,457 vehicles, up 44.8 percent on a volume basis and up 46.7 percent on a DSR basis

Truck sales totaled 138,560 vehicles in June, up 32.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half truck sales totaled 860,422 vehicles, up 44.4 percent on a volume basis and up 46.3 percent on a DSR basis

Toyota Division:

June APV sales totaled 41,727 vehicles, up 46 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half APV sales totaled 273,123 vehicles, up 164.9 percent on a volume basis and up 168.4 percent on a DSR basis

Passenger car sales totaled 61,310 vehicles in June, up 58.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half passenger car sales totaled 389,673 vehicles, up 43.7 percent on a volume basis and up 45.6 percent on a DSR basis

Truck sales totaled 119,313 vehicles in June, up 34.3 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half truck sales totaled 744,493 vehicles, up 44.3 percent on a volume basis and up 46.2 percent on a DSR basis

All-time best-ever monthly sales: RAV4 Prime

Best-ever June sales: total APV, total light truck, Corolla Hybrid, total Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Prius Prime, Tacoma, Venza

Lexus Division:

June APV sales totaled 4,347 vehicles, up 20.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half APV sales totaled 26,688 vehicles, up 58.5 percent on a volume basis and up 60.6 percent on a DSR basis.

Passenger car sales totaled 7,461 vehicles in June, up 45.2 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half passenger car sales totaled 41,784 vehicles, up 56 percent on a volume basis and up 58.1 percent on a DSR basis

June luxury utility vehicles (LUV) sales totaled 19,247 vehicles, up 23.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis

First half LUV sales totaled 115,929 vehicles, up 44.9 percent on a volume basis and up 46.8 percent on a DSR basis

Best-ever June sales: total APV, total LUV, total NX

Best-ever first half sales: total APV, total LUV, total LC, total NX, total RX and total UX

SOURCE: Toyota