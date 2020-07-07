Toyota Motor Europe starts producing the new Yaris, its first compact car based on Toyota New Global Architecture in France

Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) has started production of the new generation Toyota Yaris at its manufacturing plant in Valenciennes in Northern France, on July 6. The fourth generation of Toyota’s best-selling model in Europe is the first compact car built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-B platform, which provides the foundation for enhanced dynamic performance, improved ride, handling and safety, and eye-catching design.

TMMF has become the fourth plant in Europe to have introduced TNGA-based vehicle production after Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (Toyota C-HR and Corolla Sedan), Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK in Burnaston (Corolla Hatchback and Touring Sports) and Toyota Motor Russia (Camry and RAV4). This investment further strengthens TME’s strategy to localise production and maximise manufacturing capacity. Toyota’s localisation strategy equally encompasses production of main vehicle components: the new Yaris is equipped with the latest generation of the 1.5L TNGA engine which is also made in Europe – at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland.

Additional investments and a second model on the way

An additional investment of €300 million, equivalent of half of TMMF’s initial investment, has been made to enable TNGA-based vehicle production. All the shop floors have been modernised with new equipment and technologies for improved ergonomics and performance. Amongst these works, one of the major expansions took place in the plastics shop with an additional surface of 3,500m2 to accommodate new injection and paint lines, which in turn allow for in-house production of new plastic parts. TMMF expects the number of its permanent employees to reach 3,600 by the end of 2020, out of a total employment of 4,800.

Start of production of the fourth generation Yaris marks the first step towards our goal of 300,000 units of annual production. With the all-new compact SUV, Yaris Cross that is due to be the second model on our production lines in mid-2021, we are on the way to achieve our ambition. Another €100 million of investment will support production of the Yaris Cross.

Luciano Biondo, President & CEO of TMMF

Bringing TNGA philosophy to the compact car segment for the first time

The Toyota Yaris is at the heart of Toyota’s European success story enjoying sustained popularity and an excellent reputation for consistent innovation. In 2019, Yaris accounted for more than 20% of Toyota’s sales in Europe (224,368 units).

Designed for Europe and built in Europe as its first generation, the all-new Yaris features completely new, condensed proportions projecting a ‘ready-to-go’ character, ‘big-small’ packaging with roomy interior despite its compact exterior and an enhanced level of driving dynamics all thanks to the TNGA GA-B platform. The latest fourth generation Hybrid system offers longer EV driving capabilities, over 20% improvement in CO2 emission and fuel economy compared to the current generation*1 and yet increased responsiveness and drivability. The car is also designed to be the world’s safest compact car equipped with segment-leading active and passive safety systems. These include Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), a set of active safety technologies designed to help prevent or mitigate collisions across a wide range of traffic situations and the world’s first centre airbag in the compact car segment.

Production in compliance with COVID-19 measures

After five weeks of controlled production suspension in line with the COVID-19 lockdown measures taken in France, TMMF resumed its operations on 22 April. The initial production volumes were kept significantly lower compared to normal operations in order to focus on our number one priority – securing the Safety and Health of our employees and stakeholders by ensuring full compliance with the new hygiene and social distancing protocols and processes. Plant management will sustain its vigilance and ensure continued implementation of the Health and Safety measures against COVID-19.

*1: Homologated measurements of the new generation Yaris in Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP): CO2 emissions 85 g/km and fuel consumption 3.7 l/100km

SOURCE: Toyota