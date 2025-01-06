Toyoda Gosei to exhibit in the Uno Minda Group booth at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in India

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit in the booth of the Uno Minda Group, Toyoda Gosei’s joint venture partner in India, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (formerly, “Auto Expo”)

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit in the booth of the Uno Minda Group, Toyoda Gosei’s joint venture partner in India, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 (formerly, “Auto Expo”). This international automotive show will be held at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, India, from January 18 to 21, 2025.

India is a growing, key automotive market for Toyoda Gosei, where demand for products for safer mobility is rising. The company’s exhibit will therefore center on safety systems, such as its various airbags and other products that protect vehicle occupants and pedestrians. The exhibit will include a concept model for compact battery EVs to show the company’s technologies toward realizing new mobility around 2030.

Main exhibits

1. Technology for safer mobility

Front Center Airbag

Installed beside the driver’s seat, these airbags prevent front vehicle occupants from slipping through the seatbelt and hitting the door or other objects in side collisions, and lessen the impact when front occupants hit each other.

Pop-up Hood Actuator

The vehicle hood is lifted instantaneously during collisions with pedestrians, absorbing impacts to the head and other body parts by creating space between the hood and rigid components beneath it.

Luminous Millimeter Wave Radar Compatible Emblem

These emblems combine metallic coating technology and original optical design technology to provide both luminance and transparency to millimeter wave radar.

2. Technology toward realizing new mobility

Flesby BEV concept

A spacious cockpit is realized with the combination of airbags and seatbelts and a steering wheel that integrates the accelerator, brakes and other operating functions. The exterior features a sensing function that detects the vehicle surroundings and other technologies for autonomous driving.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei