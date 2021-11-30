Toyoda Gosei invests in Wonder Future Corporation, a specialist in electronic component mounting technology

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. invested in Wonder Future Corporation, a Tokyo-based startup with strengths in electronic component mounting technology, in October 2021

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. invested in Wonder Future Corporation, a Tokyo-based startup with strengths in electronic component mounting technology, in October 2021. Wonder Future Corporation possesses original induction heating (IH reflow) technology for soldering multiple spots (a very small 0.2 mm) simultaneously. It holds promise for efficient mounting of electronic components on low heat resistance material such as plastics, the main material in many of Toyoda Gosei’s major products.

Through collaboration with the company, Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop products that offer both functionality and design, such as front grilles, cockpits, steering wheels and other plastic parts with sensing, signage and other functions, to meet the needs of evolving CASE and MaaS technologies.

Profile of Wonder Future Corporation

Name Wonder Future Corporation Location C-5 Bldg. 9B, 1-21-5 Kandasudacho,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0041, Japan CEO Koki Fukuda Founded April 2013 Capital JPY20 million

(as of October 31, 2021)

Use of IH reflow technology in interior and exterior products

