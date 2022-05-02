Tillmann Stauske appointed to ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab’s Management Board on 1 May

Marketing expert succeeds Jarmila Plachá on the innovation hub’s Management Board

Tillmann Stauske is currently Head of Customer Journey Strategy at ŠKODA AUTO. From 1 May, he will also be an equal member of the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab management alongside Iva Benešová and Jaroslav Pelant. In this position, he succeeds Jarmila Plachá, who established the digital innovation centre and has headed it since March 2017. In the future, the focus will increasingly be on developing digital services for B2B and B2C clients.

“Jarmila Plachá and her team have successfully built up the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab over recent years. Under her leadership, we have launched mobility services such as HoppyGo, BeRider, and Uniqway and established partnerships with promising international IT start-ups. I thank Jarmila Plachá for her commitment and wish her every success for the future. At the same time, I am delighted that we have been able to recruit Tillmann Stauske, a proven marketing expert, for this important task. As Head of Customer Journey Strategy, he has a keen understanding of the wishes and needs of our customers. I wish him every success.” Martin Jahn, Board Member for Sales and Marketing

At the beginning of his professional career, Tillmann Stauske founded an advertising agency in 1993, which he ran as managing director until 2010. He then moved to Volkswagen AG, where he held various managerial positions. As Head of International Motorshows & Events, he was responsible for the Volkswagen brand’s global events and trade fair appearances, in 2016 he took over the area of Marketing & Innovation New Mobility Service, and from 2017 he oversaw the development of new business models as Head of UX & New Sales Strategies. Since June 2021, Tillmann Stauske has been Head of Customer Journey Strategy at ŠKODA AUTO, responsible for Innovation & Scouting, among other things – a post he will continue to hold. Tillmann Stauske joins the management of ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab as an equal member, which has also included Iva Benešová and Jaroslav Pelant since September 2021.

Since the ŠKODA AUTO DigiLab was established, the 40-strong team has worked on 50 new projects and digital services. In addition, the Innovation Hub’s portfolio also includes mobility services, such as the successful car-sharing platform HoppyGo, which has also launched in Poland and Slovakia, the AI-based app Citymove and the e-scooter sharing service BeRider. The DigiLab has expanded internationally and opened two spin-offs in the IT hotspots of Pune (India) and Tel Aviv (Israel) to scout promising IT start-ups and forge long-term partnerships.

SOURCE: ŠKODA