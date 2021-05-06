Third generation Citroën C3 celebrates one millionth model milestone

The third generation Citroën C3 has reached the landmark ‘one millionth vehicle’ production milestone at its factory in Trnava, Slovakia

The third generation Citroën C3 has reached the landmark ‘one millionth vehicle’ production milestone at its factory in Trnava, Slovakia. Launched in November 2016, the third generation C3 ushered in a new stylistic identity that now appears across the Citroën range, along with another Citroën byword, that of comfort.

Citroën C3 ranked among the top seven best-selling vehicles in Europe in 2020, including markets such as France, Spain, Italy, Belgium and Portugal. Sales success across the continent has helped C3 become Citroën’s best-selling model. Closer to home, the third generation C3 continues to be a firm favourite in the UK with close to 60,000 customer orders since launch.

Always a versatile and stylish supermini, the third generation Citroën C3 was updated in 2020 to showcase the brand’s latest front-end identity. It also boasts multiple customisation options to provide a colourful personality, benchmark comfort for its segment with Advanced Comfort seats and a suite of technologies such as Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning, Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation, and Coffee Break Alert.

New Citroën C3 is available with seven body colours, including vibrant new Elixir Red and Spring Blue offerings, and a choice of four Colour Packs that add touches of colour to the Airbump® panels and fog lamp surrounds. An Anodised Emerald colour option is now available, in addition to the existing Black, Opal White and Sport Red. A fifth, Anodised Deep Red Colour Pack is also available, exclusively on ‘C-Series’ models.

Further personalisation is available with four roof colours: Emerald, Opal White, Onyx Black and Sport Red, with the roof matching the colour of the wing mirrors and the quarter panel trim. There are also three roof decors on offer with different graphic themes: Red, Techwood and Emerald.

The UK range has four trim levels, ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’, ‘C-Series’ and ‘Shine Plus’, the most recent to join the range being the incredibly well appointed ‘C-Series’ trim from just £14,180 OTR.

‘C-Series’ standard exterior equipment includes 16-inch ‘Matrix’ bi-tone wheels, Airbump® panels on the doors, the Anodised Deep Red Colour Pack (with colour detailing on the fog light surrounds and Airbump® panels), gloss black door mirrors and a bi-tone Onyx Black roof.

‘C-Series’ models also feature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, a 3D rear light-signature and front fog lights and – for added style – dark tinted rear and tailgate windows. For enhanced comfort and convenience,‘C-Series’ models enjoy automatic headlights, automatic air conditioning, Coffee Break Alert, Lane Departure Warning, cruise control, Speed Sign Recognition and Recommendation, as well as rear parking sensors – all as standard.

Infotainment hasn’t been overlooked either, with New C3 ‘C-Series’ models boasting a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay™, Android Auto, DAB Radio and USB connectivity.

In addition to the Anodised Deep Red Colour Pack, New C3 ‘C-Series’ models can be identified by special badges on the front doors, a bespoke interior ambience and branded carpet mats.

SOURCE: Citroën