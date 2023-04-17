The original celebrates its anniversary: The one millionth MINI 3-door of the current generation

The MINI 3-door has always thrilled its global fan base with maximum go-kart feeling and its unmistakable silhouette

Maximum interior space on a minimum footprint – Sir Alec Issigonis wrote automotive history in 1959 with this simple yet ingenious vehicle concept. The modern version of the MINI 3-door also breaks with conventions along the same lines, reinvents itself time and again, and stands out from the crowd with its unique design. In 2013, MINI presented the current reinterpretation of the compact 3-door for the first time, which has been available worldwide since 2014 and has remained true to itself over all these years. Now, in 2023, the one millionth vehicle of the iconic model will roll off the production line at the MINI plant in Oxford. Fittingly, the tradition-rich British plant is celebrating its 110th anniversary this year. In addition to the British production site, the MINI 3-door was also produced for a time in Born, the Netherlands.

Unmistakably MINI.

The typical appearance of the MINI 3-door is characterized by dynamic lines, clear shapes and short overhangs, making the agile four-seater the ideal companion in dense urban traffic. For its market launch in 2014, the completely redesigned generation of the MINI 3-door presents itself with high recognition value and significant advances in the areas of technology, efficiency and power delivery. But while automobiles in almost all vehicle segments are becoming increasingly similar, the MINI 3-door has remained both rebel and icon over all these years. The typical face of the MINI with the characteristic headlights characterizes the purist front and, together with the Union Jack combination rear lamps, bonnet stripes and stylish side scuttles, stands for expressive design. To this day, the original, with its typical MINI driving pleasure, maximum quality and numerous options for customization, has a steadily growing fan base worldwide.

The original with great variety.

The MINI 3-door is the original in the premium small car segment. MINI fans have been able to choose between numerous configurations since the unmistakable model went into production. From the MINI One First with its original 55 kW/75 hp to the more powerfully powered MINI Cooper with 100 kW/136 hp to the racing-inspired MINI John Cooper Works models, the MINI 3-Door impresses with inspiringly agile driving characteristics and is the blueprint for modern small and compact cars.

From the outset, the MINI 3-door has been available with a diesel or gasoline engine, and since 2020 the highly successful MINI Cooper SE has stood for electrified go-kart feeling. The one-millionth vehicle is also an electric model and will be delivered to Canada in British Racing Green paint. Last year, MINI recorded a significant increase in sales of electrified models, with one in five MINI models now electric.

The next generation of the MINI family will also start with the MINI 3-door. The new edition of the original is geared to electric driving pleasure from the outset and has ideal prerequisites for inspiring agility and the creative use of space that is typical of MINI. In addition to maximum go-kart feeling for MINI fans, the focus of the new MINI 3-door is also on minimizing its ecological footprint. In this way, MINI is consistently developing the concept for urban driving fun that has been successful for more than 60 years.

Impressive racing history.

As a friend of Mini inventor Alec Issigonis, race car designer John Cooper first developed a GT model based on the classic Mini in 1960 and established the model’s motorsport history. To this day, the John Cooper Works brand name stands for outstanding performance. With 225 kW/306 hp, the 2019 MINI John Cooper Works GP is the brand’s fastest ever road-going model.

The powerful four-cylinder turbo engine of the MINI 3-door, limited to 3,000 units, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, citing MINI’s impressive racing history. From winning the British Touring Car Championships with the first Mini Cooper to three overall victories at the Monte Carlo Rally and numerous other appearances, the MINI 3-door has stood for sporting highlights time and again and carries racing in its genes. Most recently, the Bulldog Racing MINI John Cooper Works proved itself at the Nürburgring 24-hour race on the legendary Nordschleife and quickly became a crowd favorit.

SOURCE: BMW Group