The new McLaren Artura Spider: next-generation supercar exhilaration

New Artura Spider revealed as McLaren’s first-ever High-Performance Hybrid convertible; adds thrilling new dimension to Artura and McLaren supercar range

McLaren today reveals the new Artura Spider, its first-ever convertible with a high-performance hybrid powertrain and the second Artura model. The new Spider is introduced with significant upgrades to power, performance and driver engagement, which combine with the sensory pleasures of open-top driving to add a remarkable new dimension to the Artura.

Further elevating the Artura’s next-generation supercar performance, the enhancements engineered for the Spider have also been incorporated into the Artura coupe, with a new model introduced simultaneously. Both new Spider and new coupe deliver the highest levels of dynamic performance – up to and including outstanding circuit ability – as well as meeting the requirements of regular driving and offering the near-silent electric-drive so beneficial in urban environments.

The new Artura Spider was designed and developed to ambitious targets across the board, with particular focus on driver engagement, performance, agility, refinement, efficiency and quality. The additional attraction of a retractable hard-top that operates electrically in just 11 seconds to provide a full convertible experience, ensures intoxicating supercar exhilaration.

The new Artura Spider and new Artura coupe – which are both designated 2025 model year (‘MY25’) – are available to order now, with first deliveries from mid-year depending on region.

“The new Artura is absolutely the complete next-generation supercar, whichever model you choose. We have upgraded the powertrain and the chassis systems to deliver more power, more dynamic performance and even higher levels of connection with the driver – without any compromise in everyday driving. And now alongside the new Artura coupe we have the Artura Spider, a new convertible that has all of these improvements and brings another dimension of open-air McLaren supercar exhilaration to our range.”

Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive

McLaren’s relentless focus on its super-lightweight engineering philosophy is key to delivering the advantages that enable delivery of the exceptional dynamic characteristics and performance – with driver engagement to match – demanded of any its cars.

The new Artura Spider has a dry lightest weight of just 1,457kg, with kerbweight (DIN) of only 1,560kg – just 62kg more than the Artura coupe. These figures position the new Spider as easily the lightest among convertible competition, enjoying an advantage of up to 83kg.

More importantly, in combination with the 700PS of the high-performance hybrid powertrain, this gives a power-to-weight ratio of 480PS/tonne at lightest dry weight, which perfectly positions the Artura Spider to optimise every aspect of supercar high-performance, including exploiting its mid-mounted engine, rear-wheel drive chassis layout to the full.

The McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at the heart of the Artura provides a secure platform with no loss of rigidity when the fixed roof is removed – the majority of the 62kg difference between Spider and coupe is accounted for by the electrically-operated Retractable Hard Top (RHT) mechanism.

Beyond the core carbon fibre monocoque, MCLA incorporates aluminium impact structures and a rear structure that houses the hybrid powertrain. An innovative ethernet electrical architecture is also part of MCLA, reducing cabling by 25% and with that proportional weight. The electrical architecture was optimised in the development process for the new Spider to increase data capacity and transfer speeds.

McLaren’s high-performance hybrid powertrain has been recalibrated, with an additional 20PS from the V6 combustion engine* on the MY25 Artura, increasing overall power to 700PS. The additional power is focused from 4,000rpm to the redline at 8,500rpm, providing a marked ‘crescendo’ in performance. Peak torque value remains at a muscular 720Nm, its delivery optimised by minor changes to electronic mapping. This engine recalibration will also be made available free-of-charge to existing Artura owners** via their McLaren Retailer.

The 3.0-litre M630 dry-sump aluminium petrol engine, which now achieves in excess of 200PS per litre, is extremely compact and lightweight – at just 160kg it weighs 50kg less than a McLaren V8 and is significantly shorter, enhancing packaging efficiency. The dimensions are made possible by a 120-degree V angle design that also aids a low centre of gravity. The engine design reduces pressure losses through the exhaust system as well as allowing for a stiffer crankshaft and in turn a rev limit of 8,500rpm. The free-revving nature of the V6 engine is supported by the twin-turbochargers being located within the ‘hot vee’, positioning that enables them to spin more rapidly, improving throttle response.

The soundtrack of the engine has also been enhanced, with a revised valved exhaust system incorporating a tuned resonator and upward conical shape to the tailpipes to further refine the engine note at the middle and higher points of the rev range. This provides a ‘cleaner’ sound that envelops the occupants. An optional sports exhaust system is available, offering an enhanced, clearer tone overall and even greater driver engagement through an exhaust symposer that channels authentic sound waves from the tailpipe into the cabin.

The response and power of the Artura’s V6 is complemented by an extremely compact axial flux E-motor. Located within the transmission bell housing, it generates 95PS and 225Nm and boasts a power density per kilogramme 33% greater than the system used in the iconic McLaren P1™ hypercar.

The E-motor is powered by a battery pack comprising five lithium-ion modules, offering a usable energy capacity of 7.4kWh and an increased EV range of 33km (21miles). The battery is refrigerant cooled using cooling rails, and the assembly – including a power distribution unit which transfers battery power from the rear of the vehicle to the ancillaries in the front – is mounted on a structural carbon fibre floor. This assembly is then bolted onto the rear base of the monocoque, optimising stiffness, weight distribution and crash protection.

Overall, the Artura’s compact hybrid componentry – including the 88kg battery pack and 15.4kg E-motor – adds just 130kg to overall weight, an achievement that is instrumental in the new Spider achieving its best-in-class weight figures.

The instant torque delivery provided by the E-motor and the 605PS of the twin-turbocharged V6 engine give the Artura razor-sharp throttle response and acceleration across the board, whether in-gear or through the gears. The Artura Spider’s official figures of 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 3.0 seconds, 0-200km/h (0-124mph) in 8.4 seconds and 0-300km/h (0-186mph) in 21.6 seconds highlight the levels of supercar performance available, all the way up to a maximum speed limited to 330km/h (205mph).

A Launch Control system for optimised performance on track is standard, as is a new ‘Spinning Wheel Pull-Away’ feature. Activated by disengaging Electronic Stability Control by pressing the ESC button on the driver binnacle, this allows dramatic wheelspin when accelerating from standstill with a large throttle load.

New powertrain mounts developed for the MY25 Artura bring clear benefits to dynamic characteristics. The new mounts are tuned to improve control of the powertrain within the chassis. This limits powertrain movement, especially when under load and in turn improves stability, steering feel and overall vehicle agility, delivering a more precise – and more involving – drive.

In addition to the dynamic benefits provided by new engine mounts, the increase in stiffness means the driver is more aware of the powertrain itself as being integral to the overall engagement they experience, adding greater theatre and emotion throughout.

The Artura’s rear suspension pairs a top upper wishbone with two lower links and a tie rod in front of the wheel centre, to maximise vehicle stability and precision and reduces understeer out of a corner while accelerating. The rear suspension concept combines with a bespoke version of McLaren’s Proactive Damping Control system – supplied by Official Intelligent Suspension Partner, Monroe – that further supports exceptional ride and handling characteristics.

Ride and handling is revised for the MY25 Artura with revised damper valving offering greater responsiveness. Performance of the Domain Control Units (DCU) in the ethernet architecture has also been enhanced, supporting damping and handling response rates and increasing them by up to 90%, which improves reaction to driver input and changes in the road surface.

There are three dynamic handling modes, each activating increased levels of body control through damper adjustment. ‘Comfort’ is the default mode, with Sport and Track offering more supportive settings. The required mode is selected using one of the two rocker controls on the top of the instrument binnacle.

The degree of Electronic Stability Control (ESC) intervention can also be adjusted, to suit driver preference and weather and road conditions. Operated by a button in the handling mode control, the selectable settings are fully on; ESC DYN, which allows more freedom and also gives the option to activate Variable Drift Control; or OFF, which removes electronic intervention.

Dynamic precision is additionally enhanced by Pirelli CyberTMTyre technology. Comprising hardware and software integrated with the Artura’s electronic systems and featuring an electronic sensor inside each tyre, Pirelli CyberTMTyre generates real-time data that allows drivers to adjust tyre pressure limits, fully exploiting the potential of the fitted tyres. Pirelli’s Noise Cancelling System (PNCS), which uses a sound absorbing device on the inside of the tyre wall to reduce vibration and noise, also features.

The P ZERO™ tyre fitted as standard features an asymmetric tread pattern that improves braking and enhances handling and control across a wide range of road conditions, with particular focus on wet weather performance. The optional P ZERO™ CORSA tyre is designed for use on both road and track and features racing-type compounds and unique tread patterns, achieving higher grip levels as well as improved braking and traction. A P ZERO™ WINTER tyre is also available.

Braking performance is also exceptional. The MY25 Artura utilises carbon ceramic discs, enhanced lightweight aluminium calipers and new brake cooling ducts. The braking system works in combination with rear-axle kinematics and revised engine and vehicle damping response rates to deliver even better high-speed braking power and stability, also extending disc and pad life in track driving conditions. With revised ABS calibration, braking distances for the Spider and new coupe are 31m to standstill from 100kmh (62mph) and an improved 124m from 200km/h (124mph).

The advanced eight-speed transmission designed specifically for the Artura’s high-performance hybrid powertrain integrates the E-motor yet is still very compact; despite having an extra gear over the seven-speed transmission on McLaren’s V8-powered vehicles, the length of the gear cluster has been reduced by 40mm, helped by use of a nested clutch rather than a parallel clutch.

Gearbox calibration has been revised for the MY25 Artura. The eight-gear close-ratio gearbox now has a new pre-fill feature that provides even faster gearchanges, with shift speeds increased by 25%. This is made possible by pressurising the hydraulic fluid in the gearbox to the threshold required to enact a shift (the ‘kiss point’), so that when the driver selects a gear (or an automatic shift is requested), shift time is minimised.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a lightweight and compact electronically controlled differential (E-diff). Located within the transmission, the E-diff delivers variable differential preload to optimise stability and agility.

The Artura has four powertrain drive modes: Comfort, Sport and Track, plus the electric only, emissions-free E-mode. Comfort mode combines electric and hybrid drive for extended stop and start driving with the combustion engine shut off at low speeds and redeployed when speeds or acceleration inputs demand. Sport and Track modes use the electric motor in an increasingly aggressive manner for low-end response and acceleration (‘torque infill’) and incorporate sharper gearshift strategies. Track mode delivers the highest high-voltage battery recharge rate. E-mode – which is the default ‘start’ mode – has been refined to provide greater emissions-free driving range.

The process of switching from Electric to Comfort, Sport or Track drive modes has been improved on MY25 Arturas. The engine conditioning process that reduces vehicle emissions by warming the catalytic converter before engaging drive to the combustion engine, has been recalibrated for driver convenience and is now up to 90% faster *** when first selected on startup.

The visual design and architecture of the new Spider make it immediately recognisable as an Artura, despite the integration of the Retractable Hard Top (RHT) and the changes this brings. The ‘shrink-wrapped’, sculpted bodywork; signature ‘hammerhead’ nose; integrated front fender louvres; and headlight air intakes are all familiar yet still striking – as too are the dihedral doors that open close to the body to allow easy access and egress in tight parking spaces.

But as a convertible, the new Spider is unquestionably a supercar with a visual identity all of its own, and the requirements of the RHT system are central to this. All-new buttresses – which incorporate the rollover structure – include a glazed section to aid rear visibility that also doubles as a channel for airflow into the engine bay area. A heated rear screen, which raises or lowers at the touch of a button either to optimise comfort with the roof lowered or to allow exhaust sound into the cabin for additional driver engagement when it is raised, is located between the buttresses.

Powertrain cooling vents, including the ‘hot vee’ chimney, are situated further to the rear of the car compared to the coupe, in order to accommodate the RHT mechanism and tonneau cover. Raising and then relocating when the roof is operated either up or down, the tonneau cover has a lightweight carbon composite structure and can be finished at extra cost in gloss carbon fibre if desired.

The Retractable Hard Top itself is a carbon fibre and composite panel but can also be configured with an Electrochromic glass panel, which can either brighten the cabin – or block more than 99% of sunlight – at the touch of a button. McLaren has adopted advanced Suspended Particle (SPD) technology for this feature on the Artura Spider, to further reduce heat transfer into the cabin when in the darkest mode – more than 96% of solar energy is blocked – helping to keep air temperature as cool as possible.

The RHT system is actuated in near silence by eight electric motors. Two motors fold the roof panel, two raise and lower the rear tonneau cover, and two control the aerodynamic covers on the leading edge of the tonneau buttresses. A further motor is responsible for rear window operation, another for the RHT latching mechanism. The roof is operated by an overhead control inside the cabin or from the vehicle key when the car is stationary, allowing it to be opened or closed from outside the vehicle.

The new Artura Spider debuts a new aerothermal cooling system to cool the powertrain, that also enables the packaging of the RHT and reduces air-buffeting for Spider occupants. The new aerothermal concept features four separate ducting systems and is distinguished from the coupe by the two rear deck inlets situated on the outer sections of the one-piece Aluminium Hot-Formed upper rear bodywork. These contain both cooling inlets for the powertrain and RHT storage area as well an outlet for hot air. Between these is the powertrain chimney as well as the inlets and outlets for airflow management. The Artura Spider’s buttresses – glazed in motorsport-style polycarbonate – are visibly more sculpted than the coupe’s since they also channel cold air into discreet ducts in the tonneau cover.

Additionally, the roof shape has been designed to channel air towards the repositioned chimney to accelerate the flow of hot air from the powertrain. Even the windscreen surround has been revised and now incorporates small gurneys finely sculpted to reduce buffeting in the cabin when the roof is retracted – a lightweight aerodynamic solution that epitomises the level of detail that has been incorporated into the Artura Spider.

The cabin of the new Artura Spider – trimmed in performance or luxury materials according to the driver’s preference – retains the purposeful, driver-focused design of the coupe. The ‘clean’ steering wheel is free of buttons and controls, aside from the sculpted gearshift paddles which move with the wheel for optimal driver ergonomics. The driver display binnacle, which moves with the column when adjusted for reach or rake to ensure all driving information is always within the driver’s eyeline, also houses the controls to select Handling and Powertrain modes, allowing changes – including an easy switch between electric and hybrid drive – without taking hands off the steering wheel. The screen display of the binnacle focuses on key information to minimise driver distraction, and further has a stealth mode that hides non-essential content, reducing distractions and promoting full concentration on the road ahead.

The innovative McLaren Clubsport seat is fitted as standard in most markets. Adjusting through an elliptical arc to combine the range of motion expected of a moveable backrest with the light weight and close support of a bucket seat, the Clubsport seat is equally at home on road or track. Adjustable lumbar support can be specified as an additional feature. Drivers wanting a more traditional but still appropriately sporting seat can option the electrically adjustable, heated comfort seats with memory.

The Artura’s McLaren infotainment and connectivity system (MIS II) uses two high-definition screens. Delivering smartphone levels of responsiveness, MIS II is capable of smartphone mirroring and the Artura now offers wireless charging as an option, for use with enabled mobile devices and incorporates a unique, soft-faced retainer that supports the phone in a vertical upright position. Familiar McLaren apps – including Variable Drift Control – also feature on MIS II.

MIS II also enables a number of ADAS driver assistance features with Lane Departure Warning – which retains user-preference until manually reactivated via a fascia-mounted switch – and Road Sign Recognition now fitted to all Arturas. Also available optionally are Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Switchable Follow Mode, Auto High-Beam Assist, Blindspot Monitoring and Rear Cross-Traffic Detection.

The Artura also features a Bluetooth low-energy vehicle key which detects when the driver is heading towards the vehicle and powers up systems to welcome occupants. This greeting includes ambient, ‘hidden-until-lit’ lighting in the doors, also acting as puddle lamps.

A revised range of options and options packs are introduced with the MY25 Artura, including exterior and interior carbon fibre components and a new, faster vehicle lift. Silver badging is now a no-cost option, with new Stealth badging – which incorporates black badges front and rear as well as a black McLaren Speedmark on the wheel centre caps – standard fit.

A five-speaker McLaren Audio System is standard fit. Customers can choose to specify the Artura’s acclaimed Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker surround sound audio system, which is exclusively available with the Technology Pack. This system features Bowers & Wilkins’ Continuum™ midrange speakers to ensure precise reproduction of voices and instruments throughout the cabin, complemented by Nautilus™ Aluminium Double Dome tweeters to provide greater clarity at high frequencies. The Artura Spider additionally features an additional rear centre speaker to optimise the cabin’s convertible-specific acoustic requirements.

The MY25 Artura has a new 15-spoke wheel as standard, in silver finish. A new gold-coloured Orum wheel finish is available on both Dynamo and Star wheel designs, with the latter now available in a full range of finishes. The Calibre 10-Spoke Super-Lightweight wheel joins the list of optional wheels, and is available finished in Silver, Dark Stealth or Gloss Black. All wheels can be optionally specified with Titanium Wheel Bolts, saving approximately 0.4kg of unsprung mass – indicative of the level of attention given to delivering weight reduction.

The Artura Spider is priced in its home UK market from £221,500 for the standard specification. There are three further interior specifications, each available for an additional £5,050: Performance, which has a more sporting aesthetic; TechLux, where the focus is on the technical luxury that the name suggests; and Vision, which displays a more avant-garde and adventurous look and feel.

An extended palette of exterior paints, some of which are available on the Artura for the first time, is introduced for the new Spider; twenty Elite colours are offered in addition to the standard five colours, with a further eighteen MSO colours also available.

Every new Artura comes as standard with a five-year, unlimited mileage vehicle warranty; a six-year, 75,000km/45,000mile battery warranty and a ten-year anti-perforation body warranty. These warranties can be extended. A three-year service plan is also included, as is a five-year roadside assistance package.

Further information about the new McLaren Artura Spider, including full specifications and options availability, can be found together with an online configurator that allows customers to explore colour and equipment choices, at: https://cars.mclaren.com/en/artura-spider

*China remains 585PS for ICE, 680PS total

** available according to individual market homologation requirements

***dependent on market, also ambient temperatures

McLaren Artura Spider technical specification

Engine configuration M630 V6 engine, 2,993cc twin-turbocharged, hybrid drivetrain with axial flux electric motor Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power PS (bhp/kW) @ rpm 700 (690/515)*: 605PS (596/445) @7,500rpm from petrol engine, 95PS (94/70) from electric motor1 Torque Nm (lb ft) @ rpm 720 (531): 585 (431) @2,250-7,000rpm from petrol engine, 225 (166) from electric motor1 Transmission 8-Speed SSG (reverse using E-motor) with Electronic Differential (E-Diff). Electric, Comfort, Sport and Track modes Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted Chassis MCLA carbon fibre monocoque with aluminium front and rear frames and chassis structures Suspension Independent adaptive dampers, front: dual aluminium wishbones, rear: upper wishbone and lower multi-link setup. Proactive Damping Control (PDC). Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon Ceramic Discs (390mm front; 380mm rear) with forged aluminium brake calipers (6-piston front monobloc; 4-piston rear) Wheels (inches) Front: 19 x 9J; Rear: 20 x 11J Tyres Pirelli P-ZERO™, Pirelli P-ZERO™ Corsa and Pirelli P-ZERO™ Winter tyres with Pirelli CyberTyre® technology Front: 235/35/ZR19 91Y Rear: 295/35/ZR20 105Y Length, mm (inches) 4,539 (179) Wheelbase, mm (inches) 2,640 (104) Height, mm (inches) 1,193 (47) Width, with mirrors, mm (inches) 2,080 (82) Width, mirrors folded, mm (inches) 1,976 (78) Width, without mirrors, mm (inches) 1,913 (75) Track (to contact patch centre), mm (inches) Front: 1650 (65); Rear: 1613 (64) Lightest dry weight, kg (lbs) 1,457 (3,212) DIN Kerb weight [fluids + 90% fuel], kg(lbs) 1,560 (3,439) Fuel tank capacity, litres (UK/USA gallons) 65 (14.3/17.2) Usable battery capacity (kW/h) 7.4 Battery charge time 2.5 hours (via EVSE cable) to 80% Luggage capacity, litres (Wet/DIN) 160/124

Performance data

0-97km/h (0-60mph) 3.0 seconds 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 3.0 seconds 0-200km/h (0-124mph) 8.4 seconds 0-300km/h (0-186mph) 21.6 seconds 0-400m / ¼ mile 10.8 seconds Maximum speed (km/h/mph) 330/205 – electronically limited Electric-only range (km/miles) 33/21 200-0km/h (124mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 124 (407) 100-0km/h (62mph-0) braking, metres (ft) 31 (102)

Efficiency

CO 2 emissions, g/km WLTP EU (combined) 108 Fuel consumption, WTLP EU I/100km/UK MPG Weighted combined 4.8/58.9 Fuel Economy, US Electricity (MPGe) 45 Gasoline only MPG 19 All-electric range (miles) 11 Total range (miles) 340

Warranty

Vehicle (years/miles) 5/unlimited Battery (years/miles) 6/45,000 Roadside assistance (years/miles) 5/unlimited Corrosion (years/miles) 10/unlimited Service plan 3 years

* Depending on market

1 Power is 95PS (70kW) transient and 50PS (37kW) sustained (4.6 kW/Kg)

N.B. Peak torque utilised is 225Nm. Torque distribution from the V6 internal combustion engine and the e-motor is managed to optimise powertrain driveability characteristics, not simultaneously at maximum – hence 720Nm overall.

