The new Dongfeng Shine entered Saudi Arabia, and the international influence of Dongfeng brand continued to increase

On November 28th, local time, the new generation of Dongfeng Shine was launched at Park Hyaat Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and began to sell in all Dongfeng exhibition halls in Saudi Arabia, opening a new chapter for Dongfeng to enter the Middle East market.

On the evening of the event, Zhang Jian, director of the Middle East Region of Dongfeng Passenger Vehicles Overseas Marketing Department, Albert Venter, director of Dongfeng Motor Agency, more than 20 media people including Saudi Auto and more than 30 automotive professionals and representatives from banks and insurance companies gathered at the scene to witness the launch of Dongfeng new products.

Zhang Jian, director of the Middle East Region of Dongfeng Passenger Vehicles Overseas Marketing Department, said: “The design of the new SHINE is enough to meet the expectations of energetic young people, and it will become a leader in sports vehicles.”

Under the witness of the on-site media and guests, stunning debut of new models showing Dongfeng Motor’s leading technical strength and cool shape. The new SHINE appearance is more avant-garde, sports wheels and colored calipers enhance its sports style. The interior adopts a double-color design, the 13-inch large central control screen, and the sport integrated leather seat + track logo highlight the sports atmosphere. In terms of power, the new SHINE is matched with 1.5T Mach power + Gertrak DCT gold power combination, with a maximum power of 145kW and a maximum torque of 300Nm. It is equipped with the 540 panoramic image and BSD/DOW/RCTA intelligent assisted driving system compared with the competitive products.

Albert Venter, director of Universal Motors Agency, is full of confidence in this car: “We believe that the new SHINE will be popular in the Saudi market and break into a new world.

During the event, more than 100 invited guests participated in the test drive on Jeddah Al-Hamra Corniche coastal highway and experienced the “Racing DNA” and “Mach power” of the new SHINE.

The SHINE will continue to expand its scale of going overseas. In the future, it plans to enter the markets in the Middle East, such as Oman and the United Arab Emirates, actively shape the influence of China brand overseas, and show the upward strength of China brand to more overseas users.

SOURCE: Dongfeng