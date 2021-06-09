The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4

New look, improved equipment and an optimised range structure for the customer: BMW has given its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) BMW X3 and the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) BMW X4 a comprehensive refresh.

Sportier, more modern and more digital. For the second phase of the model cycle, BMW has refreshed its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) BMW and the Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) BMW with a new look, improved equipment and a range structure which has been optimised for customers. The redesigned front end and revised rear section lend even clearer emphasis to the robust off-road look and sporty appearance of the third-generation BMW X3. Its coupé counterpart, the second-generation BMW X4, adopts the new front end, adds its own accentuation with the exclusive BMW mesh kidney grille and offers a particularly dynamic rear end. The refresh is rounded off with a modern interior with new equipment features and updated infotainment. BMW M GmbH is also upgrading the M models of the BMW X3 and BMW X4 at the same time (see here).

Modern drive technology and a clearer product structure.

The introduction of mild hybrid technology with 48-‑volt‑starter generator now also with all petrol engines ensures a broad drive portfolio at the cutting edge of technology. These include the BMW X3 xDrive30e (combined fuel consumption, weighted: 2.6 – 2.0 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined power consumption, weighted: 20.5 – 18.9 kWh/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2 emissions, weighted: 59 – 45 g/km according to WLTP) and, at the top of the range, particularly high-performance petrol and diesel models from BMW M GmbH. In Germany, all BMW X3 and BMW X4 are fitted with the all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive as standard. A new range structure ensures a greater focus on sportiness and “X-ness” as well as enhanced clarity through deliberate reduction. The M sports package and the familiar M variants are available as an alternative to the standard equipment enriched with high-quality X elements. The market launch will get underway in summer 2021, following the start of production at the Spartanburg plant (USA) in August 2021. The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 are due to see their world premiere at the Chengdu Motor Show in China (27 August to 5 September), while the European premiere will take place at the IAA in Munich (7 to 12 September).

BMW X3 with classic X elements and sporty genes.

The new BMW X3 has a more modern appearance that conveys a more powerful presence, with design changes to the front and rear and an emphasis on classic X‑elements. The BMW kidney grille and headlights have been redesigned along with the front apron and rear bumper, while new graphics have been applied to the rear lights. High-quality X elements such as underbody protection and specific side skirts in the style of the previous X Line are already standard. The sporty genes of the Sports Activity Vehicle are underlined by the M sports package and the BMW X3 M40i (combined fuel consumption: 9.5 – 8.8 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 216 – 199 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW X3 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 7.3 – 6.6 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 192 – 173 g/km according to WLTP).

New BMW kidney grille and flatter headlights.

With the redesigned BMW kidney grille, headlights that are around ten millimetres flatter and the new front apron, the BMW X3 looks almost like a new vehicle. More strikingly shaped, especially in the upper area, the BMW kidney grille is larger than before and now comprises a single-piece frame. A black bar in which the iCam is positioned if fitted ensures visual separation of the grille. The front headlights feature full LED technology as standard. In addition to the optional adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function, where the adverse weather light takes on the function of the previously separate fog lights, the BMW Laser Light with a range of up to 650 metres is now also available as an optional extra.

Front apron and rear apron redesigned.

Below the headlights, vertical air intakes arranged in a triangular interpretation frame the front bumper. In the new front apron, taut and amply-sized surfaces in body colour and the robust underbody protection reinforce the presence and high-quality aura of the SAV. The BMW X3 xDrive30e with plug-in hybrid drive also bears an “electrified by i” emblem on the front wing, while an additional blue ring adorns all BMW logos on this engine version, including those on the wheel hub covers. The rear section of the new BMW X3 offers greater clarity as a result of various measures. A black border gives the full LED rear lights a more precise appearance, while the narrower light graphic now includes a three-dimensionally modelled pincer contour and horizontal turn signals integrated in filigree style. The emphasis on horizontal lines, for example in the concave area at the lower end of the tailgate, contributes to the tidy impression of the rear. The newly designed and elaborately painted underbody protection provides a powerful finish to the road. The new, flush-fitting free-form tailpipe trims are larger and sportier, conveying a more powerful presence.

M sports package with specific exterior details.

The M sports package gives the BMW X3 a sportier orientation. The specific front apron features significantly larger air inlets and inserts finished in high-gloss black, as well as more pronounced air curtains. The window graphics, roof rails and BMW kidney frame and bars are optionally available in high-gloss black. The sportier rear bumper includes a more striking diffuser finished in Dark Shadow along with two additional side air‑curtain‑panels in high-gloss black. The standard trim includes the new 19-inch Y‑Spoke 887M alloy wheel in Midnight Grey Bicolor with 245/50 R19 tyres. Additional wheels in 20 inch and 21 inch are available as an option, as well as the M sports brake with blue or red brake calipers.

Further M insignia in the M Performance cars.

Further visual differentiation is offered by the BMW X3 M40i and the BMW X3 M40d, which show their affiliation to the BMW M GmbH portfolio with a specific BMW M kidney. In addition to a chrome frame, it bears the typical M double grille bars in high-gloss black and with an M logo. While the same aprons as in the M sports package are to be found at the front and rear, the aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black, the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome and the striking “Two Teeth” design ensure a distinctive look. The BMW X3 M40i and BMW X3 M40d are fitted as standard with 20‑inch M light alloy wheels double-spoke 699M in Orbit Grey with the mixed tyres 245/45 R20 at the front and 275/40 R20 at the rear. As an optional extra, these wheels are available in Jet Black, while other exclusive options include the 21-inch M light alloy wheels double spoke 718M in Jet Black burnished.

BMW mesh kidney grille as an exclusive distinguishing feature of the BMW X4.

The BMW X4 adopts the new front end of the BMW X3, but adds an exclusive distinguishing feature in the form of the mesh kidney familiar from other sporty BMW models. Compared to the BMW X3, the adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function are already standard, while the BMW Laser Light, which is particularly light-intensive and has a long range, is also available as an option for the BMW X4. Featuring flat full LED rear lights that emphasise the vehicle width and protrude strikingly from the vehicle body in their three-dimensional design, the rear section now has an even more clear-cut shape in the BMW X4 revision. The new rear apron has a tidier appearance, with an increased proportion of painted surface and reflectors now placed vertically and lower in the bumper. The wide free-form tailpipe trims echo the horizontal lines of the upper section.

M sports package with striking rear apron in the BMW X4.

From the M sports package onwards, the BMW X4 features the BMW mesh kidney, the frame and inserts of which are painted in high‑gloss black on request, as well as a new rear apron with a wide, offset insert in the shape of an anvil. Like the side air‑curtain‑panels, this is finished in high-gloss black and gives a powerful overall impression that is distinctly road-oriented. As with the BMW X3, the M sports package includes the new 19-inch alloy wheel Y‑-Spoke 887M in Midnight Grey Bicolor with 245/50 R19 tyres as standard. Additional 20-inch and 21-inch wheels and the M sports brake are available as options.

BMW M insignia for the BMW X4 M40i and BMW X4 M40d.

The BMW X4 M40i (combined fuel consumption: 9.5 – 8.7 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 215 – 198 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW X4 M40d (combined fuel consumption: 7.3 – 6.6 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 190 – 171 g/km according to WLTP) are based on the appearance and standard equipment of the corresponding X3 models and, like these, bear typical BMW M insignia such as the specific BMW M kidney with chrome frame, double kidney bars in high‑gloss black and M logo as well as the aerodynamically optimised M exterior mirrors in high-gloss black. The rear apron with its anvil-shaped insert is complemented by air curtain trim in high-gloss black. Analogous to the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X3 M40d are the free-form tailpipe trims in black chrome with the two “teeth” and the tyres.

Eleven paint finishes for the BMW X3 and one exclusively for the BMW X4.

Following the redesign of the BMW X3, BMW offers a total of eleven paint finishes in the regular range. The metallic paint finish Skyscraper Grey (from 12/21) is new, and as is M Brooklyn Grey metallic from the M sports package upwards, along with the two BMW Individual paint finishes Aventurine Red and Tanzanite Blue. The new metallic finish Piedmont Red is available exclusively for the BMW X4. For the first time there is also a choice of numerous special BMW Individual paint finishes for the two models, including matt finishes such as Frozen Deep Grey. The range of special finishes available is to be further expanded in the future.

Significantly revised interior.

The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 adopt the centre console of the current BMW 4 Series. The free-standing, central Control Display with touch function now offers a screen diagonal of 10.25 inches as standard in all vehicles. A 12.3-inch version of the touch display is also available as an option. The significantly improved standard equipment now also includes sports seats with covers from a new Sensatec generation in the new Ray grain and with perforated main seat surfaces, as well as automatic climate control with 3-zone control. In order to make the vehicle configuration process clearer and more straightforward for customers, not least reducing the number of conflicts, the complexity of the equipment lines and optional extras has deliberately been reduced by 30 per cent. In addition to the cupholder and a model-specific emblem, the centre console accommodates the newly designed control island with the gear selector lever, buttons for the start/stop system, the electric parking brake, hill descent control and various driving experience functions as well as the BMW Controller. The engine start button is positioned here, too. New electroplated trim elements on the air vents add a touch of elegance while emphasising the horizontal lines in the interior. Additional functions are offered by the optional extra Ambient Light, which features contour lighting above the decorative trim in the dashboard and ambient lighting that shines gently downwards below the accent trim to create a particularly high-quality, relaxing atmosphere in the interior.

Hybrid technology for all engines.

The new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4 demonstrate increasing electrification with modern hybrid technology in connection with all seven drive systems available in Germany. In addition to the BMW X3 xDrive30e with plug-in hybrid drive, which has been in production since December 2019, all 4-cylinder and 6-cylinder engines in the two model series now use 48-volt mild hybrid technology. After the three available diesel engines were converted to the mild‑hybrid‑system in the course of 2020, the three petrol engines are now also being fitted with this technology including a 48‑-volt‑starter generator, ensuring even better driving performance with lower fuel consumption and increased driving comfort. The energy obtained by means of recuperation and stored in the 48-volt battery can also be used for an electric boost of 8 kW/11 hp in addition to supplying the 12‑volt on-board network.

Three diesel and three petrol engines on offer.

Seven drive options are available in Germany for the new BMW X3 and the new BMW X4, covering a power range from 135 kW/184 hp to 265 kW/360 hp. These include three diesel engines: with 140 kW/190 hp in the BMW X3 xDrive20d (fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 5.8 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 171 – 151 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW X4 xDrive20d (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 5.7 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 170 – 149 g/km according to WLTP), with 210 kW/286 hp in the BMW X3 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 7.0 – 6.2 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 183 – 162 g/km according to WLTP,) and the BMW X4 xDrive30d (combined fuel consumption: 7.0 – 6.1 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 182 – 161 g/km according to WLTP) and with 250 kW/340 hp in the BMW X3 M40d and BMW X4 M40d.

The petrol engine models are the BMW X3 xDrive20i (combined fuel consumption: 8.4 – 7.6 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 192 – 172 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW X4 xDrive20i (combined fuel consumption: 8.4 – 7.5 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 190 – 170 g/km according to WLTP) with 135 kW/184 hp, the BMW X3 xDrive30i (combine fuel consumption: 8.5 – 7.6 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 194 – 173 g/km according to WLTP) and the BMW X4 xDrive30i (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 – 7.5 l/100 km according to WLTP; combined CO2‑emissions: 192 – 171 g/km according to WLTP) with 180 kW/245 hp and the BMW X3 M40i and BMW X4 M40i with 265 kW/360 hp.

Plug-in hybrid with an electric range of up to 50 kilometres.

The BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrid model is reserved for the Sports Activity Vehicle. Its system consists of a 4-cylinder petrol engine combined with an electric motor whose power is transmitted to all four wheels. Their joint system output of 215 kW/292 hp can be increased by up to 30 kW/41 hp by temporary use of the electric motor’s peak output. It has a lithium-ion high-voltage battery that enables a range of up to 50 kilometres.

8-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive as standard.

All engine versions are combined with 8-speed Steptronic gearboxes specifically matched to the respective engine characteristics. The BMW X3 M40i, BMW X3 M40d and all BMW X4 models feature the otherwise optional 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission including paddle shifts and Launch Control as standard. BMW xDrive all-wheel drive makes a significant contribution to the versatile sporty flair of the BMW X3 and BMW X4. Its precise electronic control ensures especially sporty power distribution that is typical of the brand. Its rear-wheel orientation makes dynamic cornering in particular an especially intense experience. In addition, BMW xDrive optimises both driving stability and traction over rough terrain.

Driving Assistant Professional available for the first time.

In refreshing the BMW X3 and BMW X4, BMW has reorganised and once again significantly expanded the range of modern driver assistance systems to enhance both comfort and safety. The Driving Assistant Professional*, available for the first time as an option in these model series, offers the driver comfortable relief and increased safety in driving situations where there is a conscious desire for assistance. In addition to the Driving Assistant, which is also optional, functions include Active Cruise Control with improved functionality in the city, junction warning with additional city brake function, emergency lane assistant and improved steering/lane guidance assistant. The 3D environment visualisation Assisted View in the instrument cluster provides an overview of which Driving Assistant Professional assistance systems are activated and what functions they offer. Parking Assistant Plus now also includes the reverse assistant, which helps retrace a completed line in reverse. Another new feature in the BMW X3 and BMW X4 is the optional BMW Drive Recorder, which takes videos around the vehicle.

* available first for BMW X3/X4 M40i, M40d

BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 10.25-inch display as standard.

With BMW Live Cockpit Plus as standard and intelligent networking including innovative digital services based on BMW Operating System 7, the BMW X3 and BMW X4 now offer particularly close interaction between driver and vehicle. BMW Live Cockpit Plus includes the iDrive operating system with a Control Display which is now at least 10.25 inches in size and a Touch Controller, as well as an instrument cluster in Black Panel look with a 5.1-inch colour display at the centre. The BMW Live Cockpit Plus can be supplemented by the optional BMW Head-Up Display. As an optional extra, BMW Live Cockpit Professional offers a fully digital display network: the high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and the Control Display each have a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches.

New generation of navigation with BMW Maps.

One of the most important innovations in the area of digital services is BMW Maps. The cloud-based system enables significant performance improvement, a high degree of accuracy and simplified destination entry. The new-generation navigation system offers extremely fast and dynamic route calculation based on precise real-time traffic data delivered at short intervals. In addition, BMW Maps with Connected Parking provides drivers with even more detailed support in the search for a vacant parking space near their destination.

Smartphone connectivity and integration of 3rd party services.

BMW Live Cockpit Plus and BMW Live Cockpit Professional offer optimised. wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay. Here, the driver can view all the important information from the apps on the Control Display and also – in intelligently processed form – in the instrument cluster and the optional BMW Head-Up Display.

With Android Auto™, the BMW Group has added another customer-relevant service to its range of seamless in-vehicle connectivity, offering easy and safe use of smartphone functions such as music, media or messaging apps while driving. Highlights of the interaction between Android Auto and BMW include convenient and wireless networking and the intelligent integration of Google MapsTM navigation instructions in the BMW Head-up Display.

Deep integration of Amazon Alexa makes it possible to use Amazon’s voice service inside the vehicle in the same way as the customer is already used to doing at home. With the help of the My BMW app, which is available in over 40 countries for both iOS and Android operating systems, Amazon Alexa can be installed in the vehicle in just a few steps. In addition, the My BMW App is a universal interface to the vehicle. It offers information on the state of the vehicle at all times and, depending on the options fitted, enables remote access functions such as vehicle location, locking and unlocking the doors or recording the vehicle’s surroundings (Remote 3D View).

Enhanced functionality for the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

The BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant is also constantly gaining additional capabilities in the BMW X3 and BMW X4, creating an even more intensive bond between driver and vehicle. With the digital companion, naturally spoken instructions can now be used to regulate the air conditioning, open and close the windows or change the driving experience switch modes, for instance. It can also access the new News app, which reads out the latest news to passengers, and learn routines that increase comfort and driving pleasure in certain situations.

Remote Software Upgrade updates “over-the-air”.

Since 2018 and the introduction of BMW Operating System 7, it has been possible for drivers of BMW models to keep their vehicle constantly up to date with the latest software status using Remote Software Upgrade. In the BMW X3 and BMW X4, too, upgrades can include different content from new services to improved vehicle features and can be loaded “over‑the-air”. Furthermore, intelligent networking offers the option to integrate additional functions into the vehicle at a later date. The options that can be retrofitted digitally include the high beam assistant and BMW Drive Recorder.

SOURCE: BMW Group