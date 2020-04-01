The men and women overseeing the corona crisis at Porsche

Every morning at 8 am Florian Haacke, Head of Corporate Security at Porsche AG, and Dr. Daniel Mauss, Head of Health Management, inform the Porsche Executive Board about the latest developments related to Covid-19. The two lead an interdisciplinary group of experts that has been meeting several times a week since January.

The team is made up of representatives from Human Resources, the Works Council, Corporate Communications, Production, Development and Finance. Together, these experts have brought about more than 100 decisions in recent weeks and initiated appropriate measures: the adaptation of travel guidelines, the early recall of employees on foreign assignments, the handling of suspected or confirmed cases of Covid 19, general hygiene and behavioral measures, guidelines for meetings, dealing with suppliers traveling from risk areas and much more.

A hotline and a central mailbox serve as contact points for all questions about the corona virus from the workforce – around the clock. Florian Haacke emphasises: “In such a phase, it is most important that our colleagues do not feel left alone with their questions and concerns.” Haacke speaks of enormous efforts. “In particular for our teams in corporate security and company medicine, who are working around the clock answering questions. We are pleased that this work is being acknowledged by the Porsche workforce and also by the Executive Board”.

The Situation Centre is located in the Porsche Communication Forum in Zuffenhausen. There, all available information is permanently consolidated and checked for its impact on Porsche. There is a clear guideline in all this: “Ensuring the physical integrity of employees has the highest priority in all measures. The principle ‘human life before property’ applies.”

SOURCE: Porsche