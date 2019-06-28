The Lister Motor Company launches Lister Classics

The Lister Motor Company launches its latest division, Lister Classics.

Lister Classics will offer the most comprehensive range of used Lister cars in the world, offering vehicles from across the company’s 65-year history including the car that created the latest era of Lister road cars, the LFT-666/ Thunder prototype.

Seen in many magazines, the LFT-666/ Thunder prototype has not only been driven by some of the world’s best road testers, it has also featured in films, been driven by racing legend Tiff Needell, appeared at The London Motor Show and was the car meticulously developed to reach a top speed of 208mph from its Lister tuned, supercharged V8 engine. This car is a piece of Lister history, is presented in immaculate condition, maintained regardless of expense and is ready to be used and cherished by a new owner.

Lister Classics also offers an example of the celebrated Lister Knobbly Continuation. Hand-built at the Lister factory in Cambridge, the car was completed in 2018 and road registered. While this Knobbly remains eligible for a number of historic racing series, it has been built with road use in mind and comes fitted with an E-Type gearbox for ease of use on the road. Still blisteringly fast, the Knobbly provides a unique opportunity to own one of the most successful and loved racing cars ready to be used, reliably and safely, on the road. Recently tested by a number of journalists, the road-going Knobbly has been described as a car to revive your enjoyment of driving and is a useable investment that can only appreciate in value.

While Lister cars will be a regular feature of the Lister Classics inventory, other fine marques will also be available, and will include cars such as a 1920s Bentley all the way through to modern supercar classics.

At launch, the Lister Classics inventory has been carefully selected from the Whittaker family’s private collection. All vehicle stock is owned outright, an important fact for a company (across all divisions) that operates with a strong capital base and has no business loans or stocking finance.

An example of the type of modern classics that will be offered is a 2005 Honda NSX. Finished in New Formula Red the interior is trimmed in factory tan leather as opposed to the more often seen black. As one of 19 UK fixed-headlight cars officially imported, with a full Honda service history and just 28,000 miles covered it is one of the finest examples on sale today.

The launch of Lister Classics will create the finest classic car showroom in the North West of England, displaying a selection of classic vehicles in a brand new, £5m showroom in Blackburn. Cars will be displayed in a clean, spacious environment, providing space to view the cars at leisure and with some beautiful driving roads within a few miles ready for serious buyers to enjoy a road test of their chosen classic.

Lister Classics, through sister company Warrantywise, offers a free, comprehensive 12-month warranty with any classic car sold, giving peace of mind to new buyers and seasoned collectors alike. With each warranty tailored to the car, and agreed with CEO Lawrence Whittaker, every element can be covered to suit individual vehicle characteristics. A unique, and welcome, addition to the classic car market.

Lawrence Whittaker, CEO of The Lister Motor Company said: “As a car enthusiast and collector myself I know what potential buyers of classic cars look for when in-market a special car. Lister Classics offers a fuss-free, modern approach to buying classic car, providing all the facilities you would expect at a modern car dealership, but with the personal approach and attention to detail you expect when buying a special vehicle. There is a gap in the market for classic car dealers here in the North West of England, Lister Classics will now bring the world’s finest cars to Lancashire and we invite buyers to come and visit us to view our inventory and enjoy the surroundings of our new showroom”.

Lister Classics is open now, with viewing by appointment. For more information visit www.listerclassics.com

SOURCE: Lister