“The heart of e-mobility at the BMW Group”

BMW Group Plant 02.20 in Dingolfing celebrates ten years of electric powertrain component production

Since the first production lines went on-stream ten years ago, BMW Group Component Plant 02.20 in Dingolfing has built more than 1.5 million electric motors, one million high-voltage batteries and ten million battery modules. The site in Lower Bavaria continues to blaze a trail for the ramp-up of electromobility. Today, the BMW Group has a higher percentage of total sales from electrified vehicles than any other German automotive manufacturer. “Our Plant 02.20 in Dingolfing plays a crucial part in this,” explains Stefan Kasperowski, Vice President High-Voltage Battery production at Bavarian plants. “We provide the BMW Group’s vehicle plants with a reliable and flexible supply of e-drive components for our electrified vehicles.”

State-of-the-art site with long history

Plant 02.20 is a prime example of successful transformation, having been in operation for more than half a century. For many years, it was home to the BMW Group’s central spare parts warehouse. It was only in the early 2010s that aftersales logistics was relocated, making room for electromobility. There were initially about 200 employees producing electric motors and high-voltage batteries for the BMW Group’s first plug-in hybrids and, later, its fully-electric models. The current fifth generation of electric motors and high-voltage batteries began rolling off the production line in 2020. Since 2015, the BMW Group has invested more than one billion euros in transforming Plant 02.20 into the company’s “heart” and Competence Centre for E-Drive Production, establishing around 15 production lines for battery modules, electric motors and high-voltage batteries. Over time, the number of BMW Group employees has gradually increased and production volumes have risen. Today, more than 2,500 people work in e-drive production at Plant 02.20. The majority of these employees previously worked in other areas of vehicle production.

Ten years ago, Markus Fallböhmer, current Senior Vice President Battery Production at the BMW Group, was responsible for planning and production of electric drive systems in Dingolfing and Landshut. “Redesigning and transforming Plant 02.20 plant at this record pace was certainly quite a feat,” he recalls. “We managed construction work, commissioning of systems and series production virtually simultaneously. This enabled us to meet growing demand for electrified models and successfully implement the transition to e-mobility.” As Fallböhmer points out, the high quality of e-components, economical production methods and stable supplies to vehicle plants are all crucial. Today, Plant 02.20 consistently operates at a high level, supplying the production network with components for electrification. “Dingolfing is the heart of the e-drive at the BMW Group,” says Klaus von Moltke, Senior Vice President Engine Production at the BMW Group. “About 80 percent of all our electric motors are currently produced in Dingolfing.” The figure for high-voltage batteries is around 60 percent.

Close links between battery factory and vehicle production

To continue to meet growing demand for electrified models in the coming years, the BMW Group has created a global network for e-drive production, with additional locations in Leipzig, Regensburg, Spartanburg (USA) and Shenyang (China) for the current generation of high-voltage batteries. For the new sixth generation, which will be used from 2025 onwards in the models of the Neue Klasse, locations are being established around the world in the US, Mexico, China and Hungary, as well as in Irlbach-Straßkirchen in Lower Bavaria. In line with its “local for local” principle, these sites are located as close as possible to BMW Group vehicle plants.

Production network benefits from Dingolfing expertise

As the nucleus of electrification at the BMW Group, Plant 02.20 will continue to play a key role in the future, supporting development of new facilities in a variety of different ways. Comprehensive skills development for the new plant in Debrecen is currently underway. Some of the employees will also be deployed to the new high-voltage battery facility in Irlbach-Straßkirchen. The BMW Group engine plant in Steyr, Austria, which will build the upcoming generation of electric motors for the Neue Klasse, will also benefit from Dingolfing’s expertise in electric motor production, while the housing will be supplied by Plant Landshut. Looking ahead, Kasperowski says: “Both the capacity of the Dingolfing location and its employees’ skills will continue to be in demand.” Fallböhmer confirms: “We are reaping huge benefits from having navigated the learning curve for e-component production ahead of others. The whole production network is now harnessing this knowledge to continue the success and bolster the growth of e-mobility at the BMW Group.”

