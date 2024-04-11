The Ferrari Roma Spider wins the 2024 Red Dot: Best of the Best Award

Ferrari takes the top prize in the 2024 edition of the Red Dot Awards

Ferrari has won the top design accolade from the German Red Dot Awards association: the Ferrari Roma Spider, the Cavallino Rampante’s elegant 2+ mid-engined open-top car with a retractable soft top, has won the Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Product Design category.

Also worthy of note are the two Red Dot Awards won by the SF90 XX Stradale, the special limited-edition model equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain comprising a twin-turbo V8 and three electric motors that can deliver an impressive 1030 cv, and by the KC23, a futuristic One-Off based on the chassis of a racing car, the 488 GT3 Evo 2020, that features a unique dual bodywork configuration, with a dynamic set-up for track use, and a static configuration to underscore its formal purity.

The Red Dot Award, one of the most important awards in the world of industrial design, is aimed at recognising the innovative capacity and excellence of the best designers in the industry. The awards, now in their 70th year, will be presented at a ceremony scheduled for 24 June 2024 in Essen, Germany.

Over the past 10 years Ferrari has won 29 Red Dot Awards: no other manufacturer has achieved comparable results since the award was inaugurated in 1955. Since 2015, the jury has awarded no fewer than 10 Red Dot: Best of the Best prizes to as many cars from Maranello: the FXX-K, the 488 GTB, the J50, the Portofino, the Monza SP1, the SF90 Stradale, the Daytona SP3, the Purosangue and the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo. This year it was the turn of the Ferrari Roma Spider to be celebrated for its design.

The awards once again underline the extraordinary work of the Ferrari Styling Centre directed by Flavio Manzoni, intent on creating extraordinary cars rooted in the legendary history of the Maranello marque and yet capable of dictating new formal design languages and being innovative without ever losing sight of the symbiosis between form and function, the cornerstone of Ferrari’s DNA.

SOURCE: Ferrari