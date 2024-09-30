The all-new RAM 1500 Hurricane 3.0 DI engine now with Prins VSI-3 DI LPG system

The revolutionary Prins VSI-3 DI LPG system for the RAM 1500 Hurricane 3.0 DI Twin Turbo engine is available now, worldwide, at the official Prins installers

The revolutionary Prins VSI-3 DI LPG system for the RAM 1500 Hurricane 3.0 DI Twin Turbo engine is available now, worldwide, at the official Prins installers. So now all the RAM 1500 models like Tradesman, BigHorn, Sport, Tungsten, Rebel, Laramie, Limited and RHO can come with the Prins VSI-3 DI LPG system for lower emissions and lower fuel costs.

From Hemi to Hurricane

The RAM 1500 3.0 DI Hurricane model year 2025 has recently been launched worldwide. With the introduction of this new engine, RAM has made the transition from MPI (HEMI 5.7) to Direct Injection (Hurricane 3.0 DI) technology. We are proud to announce that Prins is the first to deliver the VSI-3 DI LPG kit for this engine, both for the Standard Output (420HP) and the High Output (540HP). Both versions are equipped with a special calibration that combines the highest performance with the lowest emissions.

Prins VSI-3 DI is the revolutionary LPG system for vehicles equipped with direct injection (DI) petrol and hybrid engines. This LPG system complies with the latest global emission standards like Euro 6E WLTP and is R115 certified. The system is of high quality, extremely efficient, high performing, providing a smooth driving experience. By driving on LPG (Autogas) one saves fuel costs, and saves the environment by lower CO2 and particles emissions.

Extra driving range by combining 2 LPG tanks

The truck comes standard with a 123L LPG tank at the place of the spare wheel, or a 200L tank in the bed of the truck. A combination of both for even more range is an option. The filling point can be mounted next to the tow hitch or next to the petrol filling point.

Benefits of the Prins VSI-3 DI: the revolutionary LPG-system

Unique and future LPG system for latest DI (direct injection) & DI-MPI engines

For a wide range of vehicles equipped with low to high power engines

For vehicles with up to the latest Euro 6E WLTP emission technology

For a high performance and smooth driving experience

Powerful AFC-3.0 DI computer, eVP-500 LPG reducer, and Keihin LPG injectors

Advanced software strategy, low petrol consumption

Lowering emissions and fuel costs

R115 certified

SOURCE: Prins