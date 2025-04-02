Tesla first quarter 2025 production, deliveries & deployments

In the first quarter, we produced over 362,000 vehicles, delivered over 336,000 vehicles and deployed 10.4 GWh of energy storage products

While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.

Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.