Tesla first quarter 2025 production, deliveries & deployments

In the first quarter, we produced over 362,000 vehicles, delivered over 336,000 vehicles and deployed 10.4 GWh of energy storage products.
While the changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1, the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.
Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results.
|Production
|Deliveries
|Subject to operating
lease accounting
|Model 3/Y
|345,454
|323,800
|4%
|Other Models
|17,161
|12,881
|7%
|Total
|362,615
|336,681
|4%
SOURCE: Tesla