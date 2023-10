The following statement is attributed to Mark Stewart, Stellantis North America COO

I am very proud of the negotiating teams and thankful for their commitment and focused effort in reaching a tentative agreement with Unifor. Once ratified, this agreement will reward our 8,000 represented employees and protect the long-term health of our Canadian operations. Out of respect for the bargaining process, we will refrain from commenting until the ratification process is complete.

