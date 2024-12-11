Tata Motors unveils its cutting-edge technology at Bauma Conexpo 2024

Showcases wide range of new-age gensets, industrial engines and axles for diverse industries

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer and mobility solutions provider, showcased a comprehensive range of advanced aggregates at Bauma Conexpo 2024. The exhibits include CPCB IV+ compliant Tata Motors Gensets available from 25kVA to 125kVA power range, CEV BS V emission-compliant industrial engines from 55-138hp power nodes, live axles, and trailer axles and components. The solutions are designed to address to meet the evolving needs of material handling, construction equipment, industrial applications and logistics segments, and are engineered for high efficiency and durability.

Inaugurating Tata Motors pavilion at Bauma Conexpo 2024, Mr. Vikram Agrawal, Head – Spares and Non-Vehicular Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Bauma Conexpo is the perfect platform to introduce Tata Motors aggregates for customers seeking robust and reliable technologies. These new aggregates are the direct voice of our customers, developed through extensive customer feedback. We are expanding our portfolio to address India’s evolving needs – delivering power solutions with gensets, enabling infrastructure with CEV BS V emission-compliant industrial engines and live axles, and strengthening logistics with trailer axles and components.”

Tata Motors aggregates are distinguished by their high durability, efficiency and performance. Developed through extensive research and manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities, these solutions are backed by over 2500 authorised service outlets across the country. The company remains committed to supporting India’s infrastructure growth by providing innovative, high-performance aggregates that meet stringent industrial specifications.

Tata Motors aggregates at Bauma Conexpo 2024

Tata Motors Gensets: CPCB IV+ compliant with Remote Monitoring System; 25kVA to 125kVA power range

Industrial Engines: CEV BS V emission-compliant; available in 55-138hp power nodes.

Live Axles: Robustly designed for high-tonnage construction equipment

Trailer Axles and Components: New 16mm thick trailer axle beam for heavy-duty commercial vehicles

SOURCE: Tata Motors