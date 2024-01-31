Tata Motors presents ‘Future of Mobility’ portfolio at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024

Showcases safer, smarter and greener mobility with 18 future ready commercial, passenger and electric vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile and mobility company, is exhibiting an impressive array of present and future ready vehicles and solutions designed to revolutionise personal mobility, people mobility, and cargo transport at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 being held from 1-3 February 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The Expo, a first-of-its-kind global mobility show in India, will have Tata Motors combine its inherent passion for ‘made in India’ and fundamental strength in engineering with expertise in human centric design and new age innovation to showcase the future of mobility.

On display will be Tata Motors’ vision, commitment and capability is making true the promise of tomorrow, today. Visit the Tata Motors Pavilion at stand H14-04 of the Bharata Mandapam (Pragati Maidan) to see:

India’s 10 most advanced, efficient and eco-friendly Commercial Vehicles – Trucks, Buses, Tippers and Small trucks

Trucks, Buses, Tippers and Small trucks India’s 8 greenest, smartest and most feature loaded Passenger Vehicles – Cars, SUVs and EVs

Cars, SUVs and EVs Future ready technologies – Hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, twin cylinder CNG, efficient fuel delivery systems, battery electric powertrains and hydrogen fuel cell powered electric, to accelerate the adoption of clean and green mobility.

– Hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, twin cylinder CNG, efficient fuel delivery systems, battery electric powertrains and hydrogen fuel cell powered electric, to accelerate the adoption of clean and green mobility. Smart, tech loaded vehicles – ADAS for enhanced safety, mobility solutions for public transport, Arcade.ev- app suite for gaming, entertainment and media, gesture operated control and voice assistance.

ADAS for enhanced safety, mobility solutions for public transport, Arcade.ev- app suite for gaming, entertainment and media, gesture operated control and voice assistance. Digitally Connected Vehicles – Fleet Edge platform for efficient fleet management of commercial vehicles, ZConnect & IRA for enhanced convenience in personal mobility.

Fleet Edge platform for efficient fleet management of commercial vehicles, ZConnect & IRA for enhanced convenience in personal mobility. Circular Economy – Re.Wi.Re for optimal recycling of end of life vehicles

Speaking about the Tata Motors commercial vehicles display at the expo, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors said, “We are leading India’s transition towards safe and zero-emission technologies. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, we are presenting the greenest, smartest, and most advanced suite of logistics and mass mobility solutions. Our display spans products, services and solutions – a testament of our holistic approach with innovative design, smart engineering, and understanding of customer needs. This showcasing of multiple green fuel alternatives – natural gas, electric, and hydrogen will set new standards for the industry in the nation’s quest towards sustainable mobility.”

Speaking about Tata Motors passenger vehicles display at the expo, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “Furthering our established legacy as India’s leading home-grown pioneer of safe, smart and green mobility, we are delighted to showcase our most recent and forthcoming launches at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Our emphasis is on offering zero emission powertrains, cutting-edge technologies, advanced design engineering, smart features and best-in-class safety in our cars and SUVs. We continue to explore every new opportunity to create augmented experiences for customers, in line with their aspirations, needs and lifestyle.”

Details of vehicles on display at stand H14-04 of the Bharata Mandapam (Pragati Maidan)

Commercial Vehicles Advanced, Efficient and Eco-friendly Prima 5530.S LNG – Best in class LNG-powered commercial vehicle Prima H.55S – Industry-first H2 ICE truck for eco-friendly goods transport Prima E.28 K – E-mobility concept tipper for construction sector Ultra E.9 – Smart logistics city electric truck for high-capacity urban cargo transportation Ace CNG 2.0 – Ace’s inaugural Bi-Fuel mini truck made for uninterrupted operations Ace EV – E-cargo solution for the urban cargo transportation. Intra Bi-Fuel – India’s first Bi-Fuel pickup offering the dual benefits of CNG and Petrol Magna EV – Zero-emission and state-of-the-art electric coach for comfortable intercity travel Starbus Fuel Cell EV – India’s first hydrogen fuel-cell bus, indigenously designed for urban mass mobility Starbus EV – Technologically advanced electric bus for modern passenger transportation solutions. Passenger Vehicles Greenest, Smartest and Feature-loaded New Nexon i-CNG Concept – India’s top-selling SUV, now with turbocharged twin-cylinder tech and usable boot space New Safari #DARK Concept – New design, best-in-segment features, elevating its premium quotient Tata Curvv Concept – Dynamic and modern – blending SUV toughness with a sporty coupe silhouette. Altroz Racer Concept – Performance avatar of the ALTROZ with race car-inspired design combined with exhilarating performance Tata Safari Safety feature demonstration (on display at the Safe Journey Pavilion) – a cut section display of product showcasing top-notch safety features. Punch.ev –First pure electric vehicle built on acti.ev – India’s first advanced Pure EV architecture Nexon.ev #DARK Show Car– India’s No.1 EV in a striking #DARK avatar, packed with game-changing tech, comfort, and performance. Harrier.ev Concept– Bold, intelligent electric SUV with all-wheel drive, uncompromised range, and advanced tech features, built on the acti.ev architecture.

