Tata Motors delivers 21 EVs in Bhopal in one day

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, announced the deliveries of 21 EVs – 16 Nexon EV (including MAX) and 05 Tigor EVs, in Bhopal in the presence of Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar Patel, Director of Urja Vikas Nigam, Madhya Pradesh, who handed over the keys of these green and clean vehicles to the respective customers. Hosted at Varenyam Motor Car, Bhopal, the event was also graced by the Dealer Principal – Mr. Vishal Johri and other senior officials from Tata Motors.

Nexon EV MAX: The newly launched Nexon EV MAX, is equipped with a 40.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack, offering 33% higher battery capacity and delivering an anxiety-free ARAI certified range of 437 km (under standard testing conditions), which ensures uninterrupted inter-city travel. The Nexon EV MAX produces 105 kW (143 PS) of power and delivers an instant torque of 250 Nm available at push of the pedal, resulting in 0 to 100 sprint times in under 9 secs. The car comes with striking exteriors and modern interiors along with latest technology and features that makes the new Nexon EV MAX, an irresistible proposition.

Nexon EV: The Nexon EV, an aspirational electric SUV, delivers an anxiety-free long-range (ARAI certified range of 312km) on a single charge with zero emissions. It is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, powered by a high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The Nexon EV comes with best-in-industry dust and waterproof battery pack, which meets IP67 standards. Furthermore, it offers 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behavior analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.

Tigor EV: With 4 stars G-NCAP rating, the Tigor EV is undoubtedly the safest electric sedan in India. Based on 3 key product pillars, namely: Technology. Comfort and Safety, it comes packed with a supreme powertrain, infotainment and connected systems, setting new benchmarks for all. Providing an ARAI certified range of 306km, the Tigor EV is equipped with a 26-kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack and gives a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and does 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds resulting in a zippy and exciting drive for all occupants. The Ziptron technology delivers high performance through an energy-efficient motor that offers flat torque from the get-go leading to a ‘zippy’ driving experience. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 KM battery and motor warranty, for complete peace of mind.

With a commanding market share of 87% (11M, FY 22) and over 28,000 Tata EVs on road till date, Tata Motors is playing a leading role in proactively driving the adoption of electric mobility in the country. Furthermore, in an effort to make EVs even more accessible to all, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to contribute to the faster adoption of EVs in India through its EV ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse”.

SOURCE: Tata Motors