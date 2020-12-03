Tap into your MINI with the new app generation for customers and fans

By means of a built-in 4G-SIM Card and the MINI Connected App, MINI has been offering its customers a seamless connection between smartphone and vehicle since 2018. As of today, a new app generation is available for customers in 30 European markets and Korea: The MINI App comes in a new design, with intuitive and simplified user experience and new services supporting individual electromobility.

“With the new app generation, we are taking a further step in extending the digital customer experience around our vehicles and thus meeting the increased customer demand for digital services and functions,” said Peter Henrich, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Customer. “With the My BMW App and the MINI App, we seamlessly integrate our vehicles into the digital lifestyle of our customers. Both apps offer a lot of useful content both for the daily use of the vehicle and in the personal interaction with us as a brand, which we are continuously expanding”.

Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development, Technical Operations, adds: “My BMW and the MINI App set the standard for usability, safety and reliability. User feedback and information on the behaviour of users of the previous generation of the app were critical to the development process. The two apps include popular and frequently used functions, and the new platform allows us to continuously add new functionality, adapted to our customers’ needs.”

MINI App features and highlights

IMMEDIATE ACCESS TO VEHICLE STATUS AND FUNCTIONS. The MINI App is the new universal interface to the vehicle. It displays information about the status of the vehicle and, given required options, allows access to remote services as, for instance, locating the vehicle or locking and unlocking the doors.

HANDY NAVIGATION FEATURES. Destinations are easy to find using the integrated search function and can be sent directly from the app to the vehicle's navigation system. It is also possible to send destinations from third-party apps. The map shows the current traffic situation, petrol stations and charging stations as well as parking facilities.

SMART SERVICES TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS' E-MOBILITY LIFESTYLE. The app offers new services for the MINI Countryman Plug-In Hybrid and the all-electric MINI Cooper SE, e.g. an improved overview of the electrical range, the charging status and charging history. Using the app's charging and climate timer, customers can optimise the charging process by defining specific time windows and departure times. In addition, the vehicle can be pre-conditioned (e.g. by heating in winter or cooling in summer) to increase comfort.

THE SHORTEST WAY TO MINI AFTERSALES SERVICE. The MINI App enables direct contact with a MINI Service Partner and customers can keep an eye on their vehicle's service requirements. If required, an appointment can be made directly in the app. The MINI Roadside Assistance can also be reached via the app in the event of problems with the vehicle. If approval is given, service staff can see the location of the vehicle and its status for immediate over-the-air assistance. At the same time, customers can track the arrival of the service vehicle. The MINI Online Shop can also be conveniently accessed from the app.

The new app generation can be downloaded free of charge from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. By mid-2021 the MINI App will be available in more than 40 countries and 23 languages.

SOURCE: BMW Group