Synopsys completes acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of certain IP assets from INVECAS. This acquisition broadens Synopsys’ DesignWare® Logic Library, Embedded Memory, General Purpose I/O, Analog, and Interface IP portfolio. The acquisition also adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to accelerate Synopsys’ physical IP roadmap across a range of process technologies to address customers’ evolving design requirements in markets such as consumer, IoT and automotive. INVECAS will retain its HDMI IP and ASIC Design Solutions.

The transaction is not material to Synopsys’ financials and the terms are not being disclosed.

About DesignWare IP

Synopsys is a leading provider of high-quality, silicon-proven IP solutions for SoC designs. The broad DesignWare® IP portfolio includes logic libraries, embedded memories, embedded test, analog IP, wired and wireless interface IP, security IP, embedded processors and subsystems. To accelerate prototyping, software development and integration of IP into SoCs, Synopsys’ IP Accelerated initiative offers IP prototyping kits, IP software development kits and IP subsystems. Synopsys’ extensive investment in IP quality, comprehensive technical support and robust IP development methodology enable designers to reduce integration risk and accelerate time-to-market.

SOURCE: Synopsys