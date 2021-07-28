Switch Mobility engages with key investors to showcase aim to shape the global commercial e-mobility space

Switch Mobility Ltd., the electrified commercial vehicles company, today engaged with key investors from India and London to showcase the growth opportunity and the crucial role Switch Mobility will play in shaping the commercial e-Mobility space globally

Switch Mobility Ltd. (“Switch Mobility” or “the company”), the electrified commercial vehicles company, today engaged with key investors from India and London to showcase the growth opportunity and the crucial role Switch Mobility will play in shaping the commercial e-Mobility space globally.

Switch Mobility, the next-generation electric bus and light commercial vehicle company, and subsidiary of Ashok Leyland Ltd, had recently announced strategic steps to further solidify its progress towards developing net zero carbon mobility. Dr Andrew Palmer has been appointed as Executive Vice Chairman & CEO and other key leadership positions were announced. Former Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan banker and senior lawyer, Dr Miranda Brawn, and auto industry veteran, Mr J M Alapont, were recently inducted to the Board.

In April, Switch Mobility had announced technological collaborations with various partners, including Siemens, to deliver e-Mobility solutions that offer the lowest Total Cost of Ownership for CV customers. As part of its ramp-up, Switch Mobility has already signed customer agreements and LOIs with leading logistic and ecommerce operators.

Dr. Andrew Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch, commented, “Switch already has a head start in the e-Mobility space, with our vehicles already clocking millions of miles in service. We want to increase our reach further and work with different stakeholders to encourage the faster adoption of net zero carbon mobility. With key leadership positions being filled, we are raring to go and are ready to transform the transport mobility space. Technology and innovation will continue to be pivotal in realising our aspirations in the e-bus and e-truck space.”

SOURCE: Switch Mobility