Suzuki unveils three new motorcycle models including an EV scooter at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled three new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025* held from January 17 to 22 in New Delhi, India, including Suzuki's first global strategic battery EV (BEV) for motorcycles, the all-new e-ACCESS, the all-new ACCESS and the bioethanol fuel model, GIXXER SF250

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled three new models at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025* held from January 17 to 22 in New Delhi, India, including Suzuki’s first global strategic battery EV (BEV) for motorcycles, the all-new e-ACCESS, the all-new ACCESS and the bioethanol fuel model, GIXXER SF250. These three models will be produced by Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Suzuki for production and sales of motorcycles in India.

Comments from Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki Suzuki will introduce various BEV models in order to realize a carbon neutral society. In addition to BEVs, we offer a variety of other options, including synthetic fuels, hydrogen engines, and biofuels and aim to meet the expectations of society and customers.

The all-new e-ACCESS

The all-new e-ACCESS is Suzuki’s first global strategic BEV motorcycle, and it is a practical scooter with sufficient riding range and a refined styling design. It offers the same driving feeling that is true to the rider’s will as Suzuki’s other conventional motorcycles, thanks to the high level of quality achieved through high-load testing and the design that pursues basic performance such as “Run, Turn, Stop” which Suzuki has cultivated over many years in motorcycles.

Production will commence in March 2025 and sales will begin in April 2025 in India, subsequently followed by exports to various countries.

1. Smooth and quiet powertrain

Adopts a reliable and reassured lithium iron-phosphate battery in a fixed type to secure under seat storage. It achieves quiet, smooth acceleration unique to BEV. The new lightweight and highly rigid frame makes it easy to handle and provides excellent maneuverability. In addition, it is equipped with three driving modes that can be selected according to the rider’s preference, regenerative brake system to convert kinetic energy when decelerating and reverse mode that is convenient in a narrow parking space.

2. Convenient and highly practical equipment

It includes a 17L storage space under the seat, a keyless system and a color TFT LCD meter with smart phone connectivity. In addition, it is equipped with reassurance features such as a function to prevent overcharging. The highly reliable drive belt uses an auto-tensioner to reduce maintenance.

3. Timeless styling design

Suzuki aimed to create a timeless styling design that has a fresh and refined impression but will be loved for many years. In addition, the LED position light extending vertically in the center of the front and the stylish machined wheels that feature a quality two-tone effect give it a unique impression.

The all-new ACCESS

The all-new ACCESS is Suzuki’s No.1 selling model in India with classic, urban styling. While retaining the classic styling concept that is favored in the current model, the exterior has been updated with LED lighting and detailed parts and fuel efficiency has been improved by updating the lightweight and compact 124cm3 SEP (Suzuki Eco Performance)* engine. Convenient feature has also been further enhanced such as fuel filler opening which can be opened with ignition switch, increased fuel tank capacity and storage capacity under the seat.

Sales will begin in January 2025 in India, subsequently followed by exports to various countries.

*This is a general term for engines that achieve low fuel consumption without sacrificing power by increasing combustion efficiency and reducing friction loss.

GIXXER SF 250

GIXXER SF 250 is a 250cc road sports bike equipped with Suzuki’s original oil-cooled engine. The new specification which applies to bioethanol up to 85% has been added. By improving the fuel injector, fuel pump, and fuel filter, users can use wide range of bio-ethanol fuel. Because bio-ethanol fuel derives from plants, it contributes to the reduction of CO2 compared to the conventional fossil fuel.

Sales will begin in India in January 2025.

Main Specifications