Suzuki September 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
<September 2020>
|Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|293,195
|119.1%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,729,188
|74.6%
|Japan production
|93,750
|124.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|656,068
|94.4%
|Overseas production
|199,445
|116.6%
|Up for the first time in nine months
|1,073,120
|66.1%
|India
|166,040
|125.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|863,085
|68.7%
|Others
|33,405
|85.7%
|Down for the 14th consecutive month
|210,035
|57.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in Japan and India.
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India and Hungary.
<April – September 2020>
|Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|963,269
|65.9%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Japan production
|407,893
|91.8%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Overseas production
|555,376
|54.6%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|India
|450,598
|57.2%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Others
|104,778
|45.4%
|Down for the sixth consecutive period
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Global production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.
Sales
<September 2020>
|Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|280,475
|117.1%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,657,373
|73.5%
|Japan sales
|67,309
|101.5%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|469,269
|86.3%
|Minivehicles
|56,211
|102.8%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|387,400
|87.0%
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|11,098
|95.6%
|Down for the first time in three months
|81,869
|83.1%
|Overseas sales
|213,166
|123.1%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,188,104
|69.4%
|India
|150,040
|133.4%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|784,906
|71.1%
|Others
|63,126
|104.0%
|Up for the first time in nine months
|403,198
|66.4%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both Japan and overseas sales.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in minivehicle sales, despite decrease in standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in markets including India and Europe.
<April – September 2020>
|Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|965,513
|68.6%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Japan sales
|281,897
|84.7%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Minivehicles
|234,433
|85.9%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Standard
and small
vehicles
|47,464
|79.2%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Overseas sales
|683,616
|63.6%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|India
|431,530
|63.9%
|Down for the second consecutive period
|Others
|252,086
|63.1%
|Down for the third consecutive period
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
- Global sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas sales.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major markets including India.
Exports
|Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|18,737
|146.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|132,565
|104.3%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
<April – September 2020>
|Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|82,894
|102.6%
|Up for the first time in two periods
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki