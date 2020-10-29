Suzuki September 2020 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

   October 29, 2020

Production

<September 2020>

Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global production 293,195 119.1% Up for the second consecutive month 1,729,188 74.6%
Japan production 93,750 124.7% Up for the fourth consecutive month 656,068 94.4%
Overseas production 199,445 116.6% Up for the first time in nine months 1,073,120 66.1%
India 166,040 125.7% Up for the second consecutive month 863,085 68.7%
Others 33,405 85.7% Down for the 14th consecutive month 210,035 57.2%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Global production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in Japan and India.
  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in India and Hungary.

<April – September 2020>

Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Global production 963,269 65.9% Down for the second consecutive period
Japan production 407,893 91.8% Down for the second consecutive period
Overseas production 555,376 54.6% Down for the second consecutive period
India 450,598 57.2% Down for the second consecutive period
Others 104,778 45.4% Down for the sixth consecutive period
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Global production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.
  • Japan production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major areas including India.

Sales

<September 2020>

Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Global sales 280,475 117.1% Up for the second consecutive month 1,657,373 73.5%
Japan sales 67,309 101.5% Up for the third consecutive month 469,269 86.3%
Minivehicles 56,211 102.8% Up for the third consecutive month 387,400 87.0%
Standard
and small
vehicles		 11,098 95.6% Down for the first time in three months 81,869 83.1%
Overseas sales 213,166 123.1% Up for the second consecutive month 1,188,104 69.4%
India 150,040 133.4% Up for the third consecutive month 784,906 71.1%
Others 63,126 104.0% Up for the first time in nine months 403,198 66.4%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
  • Global sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both Japan and overseas sales.
  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in minivehicle sales, despite decrease in standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in markets including India and Europe.

<April – September 2020>

Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Global sales 965,513 68.6% Down for the second consecutive period
Japan sales 281,897 84.7% Down for the second consecutive period
Minivehicles 234,433 85.9% Down for the second consecutive period
Standard
and small
vehicles		 47,464 79.2% Down for the second consecutive period
Overseas sales 683,616 63.6% Down for the second consecutive period
India 431,530 63.9% Down for the second consecutive period
Others 252,086 63.1% Down for the third consecutive period
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *Overseas sales: Preliminary-based prospect
  • Global sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas sales.
  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in major markets including India.

Exports

Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Exports 18,737 146.3% Up for the fourth consecutive month 132,565 104.3%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

<April – September 2020>

Apr.–
Sept.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends
Exports 82,894 102.6% Up for the first time in two periods
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Overall exports increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to areas including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

