Suzuki November 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|269,674
|102.7%
|Up for the first time in six months
|3,046,470
|101.7%
|2,173,645
|100.5%
|Japan production
|86,523
|95.2%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|948,481
|104.6%
|684,498
|104.0%
|Overseas production
|183,151
|106.6%
|Up for the first time in six months
|2,097,989
|100.4%
|1,489,147
|99.0%
|India
|168,189
|113.8%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,904,815
|105.0%
|1,355,285
|103.2%
|Others
|14,962
|62.1%
|Down for the 21st consecutive month
|193,174
|70.1%
|133,862
|70.0%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for exports, despite increase in production for the Japanese market.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for November in India.
Sales
|Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|266,334
|106.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|3,003,886
|105.0%
|2,118,700
|102.4%
|Japan sales
|60,634
|109.5%
|Up for the 11th consecutive month
|669,218
|110.8%
|464,111
|109.8%
|Minivehicles
|48,726
|105.3%
|Up for the 11th consecutive month
|546,760
|110.8%
|381,571
|109.4%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|11,908
|130.9%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|122,458
|111.1%
|82,540
|112.1%
|Overseas sales
|205,700
|105.5%
|Up for the first time in five months
|2,334,668
|103.5%
|1,654,589
|100.5%
|India
|144,238
|105.5%
|Up for the first time in five months
|1,658,354
|101.4%
|1,168,413
|97.6%
|Others
|61,462
|105.3%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|676,314
|109.1%
|486,176
|108.1%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for November.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, Pakistan, etc.
Exports
|Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|15,974
|77.4%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|216,825
|101.1%
|153,253
|102.1
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki