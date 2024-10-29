Suzuki: Notice of amalgamation of sub-subsidiary by subsidiary

Suzuki Motor Corporation (“SMC”) hereby announces that Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“MSIL”), a consolidated subsidiary of SMC, resolved at the Board of Directors Meeting held today to amalgamate with Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (“SMG”), a subsidiary of MSIL

1．Purpose of the amalgamation

Currently, the production and sales of automobiles and parts in India are conducted by two companies, MSIL and SMG. SMG sells the products it produces to MSIL, and MSIL markets them through its dealers with the products it produces.

MSIL has decided to implement the amalgamation in order to improve operational efficiency, speed up decision-making, reduce administrative costs, and make effective use of management resources by consolidating the above businesses into one company, MSIL.

2．Summary of the amalgamation

(1) Amalgamation schedule

MSIL Board of Directors Meeting : October 29, 2024

MSIL General Meeting of Shareholders : Late April 2025 (scheduled)

Completion of amalgamation procedures : September 30, 2025 (scheduled)

(2) Method of amalgamation

This is an absorption-type amalgamation with MSIL as the surviving company and SMG as the extinction company.

(3) Details of allotment pertaining to amalgamation

As SMG is a 100% subsidiary of MSIL, there is no allotment of stocks, money, or other property.

(4) Profiles of parties to the amalgamation (as of September 30, 2024)

Surviving company Extinction company Name Maruti Suzuki India Limited Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited Address Plot No. 1, Nelson Mandela Road, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi -110070 Block No. 334 and 335, Hansalpur, Near Village Becharaji, Mandal Hansalpur Ahmedabad, Gujarat – 382130 Representative Hisashi Takeuchi Tetsuharu Hayasaka Description of Businesses Automobile production and sales Automobile production and sales Capital INR 1.572 billion INR 128.411 billion Major shareholders and shareholding ratio Suzuki Motor Corporation: 58.19%

Life Insurance Corporation of India: 2.47% Maruti Suzuki India Limited: 100%

(5) Post-amalgamation situation

There will be no change in the name, address, representative, business, and capital of the surviving company after the amalgamation.

(6) Future outlook

As the amalgamation will be made between a consolidated subsidiary and a consolidated sub-subsidiary, the impact on consolidated results is immaterial.

SOURCE: Suzuki