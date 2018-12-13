Strategy update: Volvo Group – 2018 edition – a new Automotive World report

Download Strategy update: Volvo Group – 2018 edition to read about Volvo Group’s model strategy and production plans over the next five years

Volvo Group – whose portfolio includes not only Volvo Trucks and Volvo Buses but also Renault, Mack and UD Trucks – delivered 202,400 trucks and 9,400 buses in 2017, for a combined total of 211,800 units. Include non-consolidated sales by its two major joint ventures, VECV and Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles, and the figure rises to 420,400 units.

The company’s recent history has been marked by growth and acquisition, but the focus now is on improving performance, developing a corporate and brand strategy, and ensuring a suitable place in its portfolio for electric drivetrains and autonomous drive technology.

This exclusive Automotive World strategy report examines the prospects for Volvo Group’s operations in the five years to 2022.

“Volvo faces major challenges as it ramps up investment in new areas such as CASE and CO2 reduction, while ensuring its existing models and powertrains remain competitive and profitable,” said report author Jonathan Storey. However, he added, “the company has seldom been in better shape to face such challenges, as it reaps the benefits of earlier acquisitions which have enabled it to set an historically high target for profitability and to aim for zero industrial debt.”

Notably, the report expects Volvo Group’s truck and bus consolidated output to grow 12-13% in 2018 to around 224,000 units, and further in 2019. After a dip, the group will reach a new output peak of around 249,000 units by the end of the forecast period.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Background

Chapter 2: Joint ventures

Chapter 3: Strategic priorities and new financial targets

Chapter 4: Sales and brand strategy

Chapter 5: Model strategy

Chapter 6: Integration

Chapter 7: Production

Appendix (Excel) Volvo production by brand and model (2013-2017) Volvo production forecasts by brand and model (2018-2022)



